Privateers competitive nature and drive to win wins American Flat Track New York

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (August 16, 2021) – Indian Motorcycle Racing, presented by Progressive Motorcycle Insurance, continues its success within the 2021 American Flat Track (AFT) SuperTwins season, as Indian Motorcycle Racing privateer Sammy Halbert and Wrecking Crew rider Jared Mees each captured wins at the New York Short Track doubleheader. Piloting the FTR750, Halbert secured his first win of the 2021 season, while Mees returned to the top of the box for his third win of the season.

On Friday, the two-time reigning SuperTwins Champion Briar Bauman was in a close and aggressive battle with Halbert. Living up to his nickname, ‘Slammin’ Sammy Halbert was able to pull away from the No. 1 plate and secure the victory – leaving the two Wrecking Crew factory riders, Bauman and Mees, left to duke it out for second. Ultimately, Bauman was able to fend off Mees and reach the podium for his eighth straight race.

“Sammy has been battling an injury over these last several weeks, so to see him come back and battle with Bauman and get his first win of the season says a lot about his competitive nature and drive to win. Hats off to him, Kenny and the entire Coolbeth-Nila Racing team,” said Gary Gray, Vice President – Racing, Technology & Service for Indian Motorcycle. “In round two, we all saw a classic Mees performance, as he came back with a chip on his shoulder. He knew he could have his way with this track, and that’s exactly what he did. For Jared, there’s plenty of racing to make a run at this year’s championship, but he knows each race is extremely critical.”

Round two saw Mees return with a vengeance and lead all but the first lap from the Main event. While the line changed dramatically throughout the weekend, Mees smartly adjusted to optimize traction. His best decision came when he took the high line allowing him to pass multiple riders and put him out in front, ultimately leading the way through the checkered flag.

Following the doubleheader at Weedsport Speedway, Bauman maintains his lead with 197, while Mees sits in second with 175 points. Indian Motorcycle privateer Brandon Robinson is third with 168 points.