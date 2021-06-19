Productive day for Ducati at 2021 MotoGP World Championship Sachsenring

Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia closed respectively with the 9th and 22nd time overall the first day of free practices of the German GP, the eighth round of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship, scheduled for this Sunday at the Sachsenring, near Chemnitz.



During today’s first two sessions, which were characterised by clear skies and scorching temperatures, the Ducati Lenovo Team riders were able to get to grips with the twisty Saxon racetrack – which had not been present on the 2020 Calendar – working mainly on the setup of their Desmosedici GP bikes ahead of Sunday’s race.



Sixth, at the end of FP1 this morning, Miller was able to lap under the 1:22 in this afternoon session, stopping the clock at 1:21.192 and finishing ninth overall, 502 thousandths off the top of the timesheets. Bagnaia (1:22.211) closed 22nd today, as he worked with the main focus on the tyre wear, an aspect that could prove to be decisive in Sunday’s 30-lap race. Despite the position, the Italian rider was satisfied with the work done with his team today and will try his time attack in tomorrow morning’s FP3 session.



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 9th (1:21.192)

“My feeling with the bike is good, and I’m pretty satisfied with the work done today. We tried all the available tyres except for the soft and made a time attack with the medium in the final minutes of FP2. I think I already have a clear idea of what we will use in the race on Sunday. We are working mainly on the setup to make the bike more stable in the last two sectors, where we are not yet as strong as in the first two. Overall, I’m positive and happy with how the weekend is going so far.”



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 22nd (1:22.211)

“It was a productive day. We focused mainly on finding the right setup for the bike to limit tyre wear and get a good pace for the race. I am pretty satisfied with the work we have done in the two sessions today. For sure, it will be important to take another step forward ahead of tomorrow morning’s FP3, where we will also try our time attack to secure a spot directly into Q2”.



Tomorrow, at 9:55 am, the Ducati Lenovo Team will be back on track for the third free practice session before heading into qualifying for the German GP starting at 2:10 pm local time, at the end of FP4.