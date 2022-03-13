Quest for victory at 80th running of Daytona 200

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 12

Suzuki Motor USA and Team Hammer will launch their quest for victory in the 80th running of the Daytona 200 with a talented trio of athletes starting inside the top 12 as the 2022 MotoAmerica AMA/ FIM North American Road Racing Championship season kick-off at Daytona International Speedway.

Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Richie Escalante led the charge for Team Hammer in Friday’s Time Attack session, registering the fifth-best time (1:50.957) around the fabled 3.560-mile circuit to earn a slot on the second row for today’s gruelling 57-lap contest.

While set to graduate to Superbike duty for the remainder of MotoAmerica, Escalante is putting in one final effort in the Supersport class in which he’s performed so spectacularly recently with Escalante’s goal of adding his name to the list of legends to have won the Daytona 200.

“I’m happy to finish fifth in my first Time Attack for the Daytona 200,” Escalante said. “My crew is working very well and provided me an improved setting for qualifying compared to yesterday. I found some draft during the qualifying session.

“I feel great. My race pace is good, so I’m happy. “I need a little more time on the bike and hopefully we’ll continue to improve in the warm-up and be ready for the 57 laps.”

Escalante will be joined in the hunt by two Team Hammer teammates, the experienced Geoff May on the VisionWheel.com/ Discount Tire/ KWS Motorsports Suzuki and rising star Sam Lochoff on the second Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki GSX-R600. May was 11th fastest at 1:51.988, followed closely by Lochoff at 1:52.171.