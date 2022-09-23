Quickest time in free practice session for Japanese GP Motegi

Jack Miller ended on top on the first day of free practice for the Japanese GP, the sixteenth round of the 2022 MotoGP season, held this weekend at Motegi. Compared to a typical Friday, today saw had a different timetable to allow the teams’ material to arrive in Japan after the last Grand Prix held at Aragón last Sunday.



Riders took part in a single 75-minute session this afternoon, during which they were able to reacquaint themselves with the Japanese track, which had been missing from the MotoGP calendar for three years, following the last edition held in 2019. In a first session characterised by dry track conditions despite a few light drops of rain, Jack Miller was immediately quick, setting the fastest time of the day in 1:44.509 in the final minutes of the session. Just 28 thousandths behind closed teammate Pecco Bagnaia. Even for the Italian rider, the first day at Motegi has reserved positive sensations that make him confident ahead of tomorrow’s qualifying, despite the weather forecasting rain.



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st (1:44.509)

“I’m satisfied with this first day at Motegi. Even though we haven’t raced here for three years, we were able to be fast right from the start. Having a longer session allowed us to try some things with the setting we don’t usually have time to do, and I really liked the changes we made to the bike towards the end of the session. Our Desmosedici GP works well here, and I’m enjoying riding it. Rain is forecast for tomorrow, but, usually, the grip on this track is good even with the wet asphalt, so I’m confident I can do well in any condition.”



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (1:44.537)

“I struggled a little at the start, but together with my team, we managed to do a great job, and in the last two runs, I’ve found a good feeling with the bike, so I’m very happy. It’s nice to be back racing here at Motegi, which is one of my favourite tracks because as well as having places where you have to brake hard, it also has some very fast corners. Compared to three years ago, my feeling has improved a lot, and I think I already have a good base setup for the race. The goal for tomorrow’s qualifying session will be to place in the first two rows: it won’t be easy since it will probably rain, but we’ll try”.



The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will be back on track tomorrow at 10:50am local time for FP2, while qualifying for the Japanese GP will be held from 3:05pm local time at the end of FP3.