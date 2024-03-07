Rainy NGPC out at Glen Helen Raceway

The third round of the NGPC was out at Glen Helen Raceway. The rain came early in the day but stopped once the race started. Dare DeMartile got off to a good start and battled the muddy conditions. The team anticipated the same conditions and track that were presented in practice and made a tire selection based on that. However, the course changed from practice to the race day and the mud tire chosen for the race ended up being sub-optimal due to the number of concrete sections on the layout. Ultimately, Dare would finish in sixth place on the day but still remains second in the season-long points chase.
Results:
Dare DeMartile » 6th Place » Pro Class
Factory 480 RR
“I had a decent start. The conditions were really muddy. Unfortunately, the organizers changed the track from practice to race day and I ran a mud tire that got destroyed on a lot of concrete. That resulted in a sixth-place finish. I did what I could and I’m happy to get this round over with and still be second in points! Looking forward to the next race.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Sunnyvale, Calif., September 17, 2021 – Kyle Wyman (Panera Bread Ducati) led the Ducati charge on day one of action at the final MotoAmerica round for 2021 at Barber Motorsports Park.The Arizona resident put in a […]
Privately owned, it is possibly the largest classic MV Agusta motorcycles’ collection in the world, and it will be up for auction at the prestigious Rétromobile exhibition in Paris. As true pieces of motorcycle art, […]