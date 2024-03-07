Rainy NGPC out at Glen Helen Raceway

DeMartile Remains Second in Points Chase The third round of the NGPC was out at Glen Helen Raceway. The rain came early in the day but stopped once the race started. Dare DeMartile got off to a good start and battled the muddy conditions. The team anticipated the same conditions and track that were presented in practice and made a tire selection based on that. However, the course changed from practice to the race day and the mud tire chosen for the race ended up being sub-optimal due to the number of concrete sections on the layout. Ultimately, Dare would finish in sixth place on the day but still remains second in the season-long points chase.