Ready to Rumble at Road Atlanta – MotoAmerica Round 2

Danilo Petrucci Heads to Road Atlanta as the Man to Beat in MotoAmerica Superbike



Sunnyvale, Calif., April 20, 2022 – The 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship sees America’s finest chasing a red-hot Italian heading into round two at Road Atlanta.



Danilo Petrucci and the gorgeous Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Panigale V4 SBK swept all before them at round one at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, earlier this month, taking both race wins to open a 10-point lead in the series over Yamaha’s Mathew Scholtz.

This will be Petrucci’s first visit to the undulating 2.5-mile Road Atlanta venue nestled just north of Braselton, Georgia, and he knows he’ll be the rabbit the dogs are all trying to chase after his CoTA exploits.



Petrucci’s smiling style has already proven a massive hit with the American Ducatisti, who are expected to turn out in droves to lend their support to the two-time MotoGP race winner.



Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati #9)

“We had the chance to make a few laps with the production Panigale V4 in Virginia since CoTA, but with the rain tires, it was freezing!” Petrucci laughs. “I’m feeling good. This weekend will be the first real test of the year because this is a new track for me. I will try to study the data and the videos as much as possible, but for sure, it will be more of a challenge than CoTA where I had a bit of an advantage because of my MotoGP experience. I know the three guys behind me in the series are fast, but I am determined to land on the top step of the podium once again.”



Round two of the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship will be held at Road Atlanta on April 22-24, 2022.