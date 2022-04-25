Rebound with Spectacular 1-2 Finish at Road Atlanta

Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing’s Jake Gagne bounced back from a tough first race to score a dominant victory in today’s MotoAmerica Superbike Race 2 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. His teammate Cameron Petersen took the runner-up spot to cap off a wild race weekend with a spectacular 1-2 finish for the team.

Gagne got off to a flying start from pole position and set a hot pace to build nearly a one-second gap on the competition after the first lap. Unfortunately, the race was red-flagged, and he would have to start from scratch. After the restart, the Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing duo got another great start, with Gagne in the lead and Petersen second. In the opening laps, the championship frontrunners withdrew from the race while the reigning MotoAmerica Superbike champ rode off to his first win of the season by a dominant 14-second margin of victory.

Petersen got two great starts in the red-flagged race and was in the battle up front. Despite the chaos, with multiple riders crashing out of the race, he kept his cool and rode a smart race comfortably in second to give the team a 1-2 finish.

The Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing Team gets a three-week break before returning to action at Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia, for Round 3 of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, on May 20-22.

“It’s been a weird start to the season. It would have been nice to race with someone, but obviously, we’re very happy with the guys and the whole team for doing such a great job putting the bikes back together and finishing 1-2 where I think the team needs to be.”

“After a really rough day yesterday for the whole team, it feels good to get a win and a 1-2 finish with Cam (Petersen). It’s been a rough year so far, so man, it feels good to have a good clean race and feel good on the motorcycle. All weekend long, this Attack Yamaha R1 was on rails. Thanks again to the team for always working hard through some of the rough times early this year. We had a little bit of luck on our side with the points today after some of the other guys’ issues, which helps, but honestly, it’s just so nice to get the win and get some of that momentum rolling again. We’re just fired up for VIR!”

“I feel really good; even more so for the team than anything. It’s been a rough start to the season. We’ve been kind of playing catch up all weekend, and after crashing out of the race yesterday, I knew this was the result the team needed. I tried to push a little bit in the beginning, and then once I saw Matty (Scholtz) crash when he was trying to pass me, I was like, man, just bring this bike home.

“I’m happy to get second, but I’m not too happy with the way I rode. Riding around with a timid mindset is never fun, but I’ve got to progress, be patient and trust the process. At the end of the day, I know we’re going to be okay. I can’t rush into things and put too much pressure on myself and put myself behind like I did on Friday. Now we’re going to a lot of tracks that I really love, so I’m looking forward to it. I’m just going to keep building off of this momentum. The more time I get on the motorcycle, the more I feel at one with it. I’m really happy to finish off the weekend like this and head into the three-week break on a high.”