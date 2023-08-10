RED BULL KTM AND AARON PLESSINGER CONTINUING TOGETHER IN 2024

MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Aaron Plessinger will extend their partnership through the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season, aiming to further establish themselves in title contention together.

The 27-year-old fan favorite will be back in orange for his third-straight year onboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, continuing in the AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship, as well as the three-race SMX Finals series.

Aaron Plessinger: “I just want to give a shoutout to all the fans who have supported me throughout the year and an even bigger shoutout to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing for believing in me and we’re onto another year!”

Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “We’re happy to say that Aaron has extended his contract with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, so we’ve got the cowboy for another year and we’re looking forward to the next season together.”

Plessinger finished seventh in the final 450SX standings this year despite missing multiple rounds, claiming podium results in Tampa and Salt Lake City. He’s been a picture of consistency outdoors, currently third in the 450MX points and sits P2 in the combined SMX rankings.