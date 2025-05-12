Red Bull KTM keep up MXGP podium presence with trophies for the Coenen brothers and Adamo at Spanish Grand Prix

The Grand Prix of Spain provided Red Bull KTM Factory Racing with another muddy episode to gather trophies in the 2025 MXGP series. Lucas Coenen finished as runner-up in Lugo, Galicia for the eighth round of the FIM world championship and in changeable conditions across a rough track. Andrea Adamo and Sacha Coenen were 2nd and 3rd overall with the KTM 250 SX-F in MX2.

Lucas Coenen, fresh from back-to-back victories in Switzerland and Portugal with the KTM 450 SX-F, wins another moto and celebrates his fourth podium of 2025

Jeffrey Herlings gathered decent points with 6th position overall and for his highest classification of the term so far

Andrea Adamo collected 1-1 moto results in Portugal last weekend and the Italian was again a pacesetter in Lugo with a second race victory and P2

Sacha Coenen scoops his second silverware of the MX2 campaign with a 6-2 score as Simon Laengenfelder wraps the Spanish GP in 6th

The 2025 schedule will break for a week before returning to French soil and to the hillside setting of Ernee on May 24-45

MXGP hustled north from Portugal to northwest Spain and the Galicia region for just the second Grand Prix fixture to take place on the loamy soil of Lugo. After the deluge of rain and showers that affected round seven in Agueda last weekend, the climate was again mixed for the second meeting to take place on Spanish territory this year.

Red Bull KTM came into the weekend with full momentum after wins for three of their riders and total control of both MXGP and MX2 classes in the last two events. Lucas Coenen, Simon Laengenfelder and Andrea Adamo have forced their way into firm title contention. The formbook was leveled again however in Lugo in readiness for round eight.

On Saturday conditions were cold and rainy but the track was in decent shape, save for some slippery sections under the soft top layer of dirt. Laengenfelder confirmed 3rd position in the MX2 Qualification Heat with Coenen taking 6th and Adamo 13th after a bad start. In MXGP Lucas Coenen vied for the lead but a mistake into the righthander at the end of pitlane dropped him to P4 and therefore the same slot in the gate for Sunday. Herlings was 8th.

A dark and wetter morning on Sunday meant mud and slick opening motos and then very bumpy terrain for the second races as the sun finally shone. Lucas Coenen could only manage 4th in the first MXGP moto as Herlings registered a 7th place. When leader Romain Febvre made a mistake and fell at the beginning of the second moto, Coenen struck to seize P1 before the end of the lap and then controlled a comfortable distance to the flag. Herlings didn’t get the most effective start but improved to 6th for the same rank overall.

In MX2 Adamo, Coenen and Laengenfelder scored 5th, 6th and 8th positions respectively at the first time of asking. Adamo and Coenen cut through the lower top ten. The slime caught out Laengenfelder at one point but the German made it back to P8. In the second moto the three teammates ran 1-2-3. Coenen initially forged the pace but then a mistake handed the initiative to Adamo who earned his fourth win of 2025 (now the joint highest total of the class) and guaranteed his fifth podium from the last six events. Coenen’s P2 meant he could scale the rostrum for the first time since the season-opener in Argentina. Laengenfelder’s recovery to P3 earned valuable championship points and he remains just ahead of Adamo in the MX2 table.

In the sixth round of 2025 EMX250 – the halfway point of the European Championship and the final filter level to Grand Prix – Gyan Doensen took his Gabriel SS24 KTM 250 SX-F to a decent 4th overall. The Dutch teenager, a rookie to the category, also achieved his highest moto finish of the season to-date with P4 in the second race.

In two weeks MXGP will again get fast on French dirt. Former Motocross of Nations venue, Ernee, close to Le Mans, will stage the French Grand Prix as the calendar nears mid-distance.

Lucas Coenen, 4th and 1st for 2nd overall in MXGP: “I needed a good start and almost had it in the second moto! I was a bit on the edge for the first lap but I got up to 3rd and then had to send-it to take the lead. Romain [Febvre] was really strong this weekend. I didn’t feel so great on the track. It was really slippery in some places and tough to pass, in the first moto especially. Anyway, I’m so happy. We had a really good gap in the second moto. We’re consistent and this is our third podium in a row. We need to keep on like this!”

Jeffrey Herlings, 7th and 6th for 6th overall in MXGP: “Getting better and better. P6, and the next step is P5 and then the podium. The weather didn’t help today and we’ve been unlucky with the mud in the last two rounds but I’m already looking forward to the next GP. I’m excited. This was not a great Grand Prix but also not a bad one because we’re racing the best riders in the premier class. From where we are coming from, this is OK. We need to improve our starts to gain a bit more confidence then we should be immediately better.”

Andrea Adamo, 5th and 1st for 2nd overall in MX2: “Two completely different races. One was very muddy and when I did the sighting lap I saw there were many ruts from the European Championship races but they were full of water. The start was demanding, and I didn’t have the best one. I had to capitalize on what I could manage. My day was decent, and I won the second moto on a drier track. Good to win…but also not the best weekend. I’m happy that I’m competitive more or less each weekend but I need to be more regular because the rest of these guys are fast.”

Sacha Coenen, 6th and 2nd for 3rd overall: "I felt pretty good this weekend on the bike and the track and we showed good speed. I had a bad start in the first moto but did well to come through to sixth. Holeshot and leading for most of the second race but then I just lost the front! 2nd…it's better than last week. We're improving."

Simon Laengenfelder, 8th and 3rd for 6th overall in MX2: “Difficult weekend. Another mudder! It’s so difficult to stay consistent in those types of races. I had a crash in the first moto that cost me a lot of positions because it was in the first few laps but I could manage to finish 8th. In the second race I had a better start and stayed at the front. Finishing 3rd was not enough for a podium or a top five but I took some points. Now I’m hoping to rebound in France.”

Results MXGP Spain 2025

1. Romain Febvre (FRA), Kawasaki, 1-2

2. Lucas Coenen (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 4-1

3. Ruben Fernandez (ESP), Honda, 3-4

4. Maxime Renaux (FRA), Yamaha, 2-9

5. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED), Yamaha, 8-3

6. Jeffrey Herlings (NED), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 7-6

Standings MXGP 2025 after 8 of 20 rounds

1. Romain Febvre (FRA), Kawasaki, 386 points

2. Lucas Coenen (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 337

3. Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda, 305

4. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED), Fantic, 277

5. Ruben Fernandez (ESP), Honda, 261

13. Jeffrey Herlings (NED), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 126

Results MX2 Spain 2025

1. Kay de Wolf (NED), Husqvarna, 1-4

2. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 5-1

3. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 6-2

4. Liam Everts (BEL), Husqvarna, 2-6

5. Thibault Benistant (FRA), Yamaha, 3-5

6. Simon Laengenfelder (GER), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 8-3

Standings MX2 2025 after 8 of 20 rounds

1. Kay de Wolf (NED), Husqvarna, 380 points

2. Simon Laengenfelder (GER), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 365

3. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 359

4. Liam Everts (BEL), Husqvarna 313

5. Thibault Benistant (FRA), Yamaha 271

6. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 264