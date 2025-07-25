Remy Gardner to Continue with Yamaha Motor Europe for 2026 and 2027 WorldSBK Seasons

Remy Gardner and Yamaha Motor Europe have reached an agreement for the Australian to continue with Yamaha in the FIM Superbike World Championship for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

The 2021 Moto2 World Champion moved from MotoGP to WorldSBK with Yamaha in 2023, and after what was very much a learning year, he became a regular top six contender in 2024. 2025 has seen Gardner display impressive speed aboard the R1, including achieving a second career WorldSBK podium at the TT Circuit Assen earlier this year.

The new agreement will see Gardner enter a fourth season with Yamaha Motor Europe, remaining with the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team.

Remy Gardner

“I am happy to be continuing with Yamaha in WorldSBK, our journey together so far has been good but I still feel that we are only scratching the surface of what we can achieve. We’ve shown that when everything comes together, we can be quick and fight for the podium, my target is to do this more consistently over the remainder of the 2025 season and look towards taking a further step in 2026.”

Niccolò Canepa – Road Racing Sporting Manager, Motorsport Division, Yamaha Motor Europe

“Remy has become a valuable member of our line-up over the last few years, not just through his speed and potential, but also his ability to give detailed feedback which proves useful to our engineers as we look to continue developing the R1 in WorldSBK. We have already seen he has the ability to fight for the podium, and the target is to be more consistent in this goal towards the end of this season and then build on this for next year.”

Posted on Friday, July 25th, 2025 by Michael Le Pard