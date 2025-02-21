RIDE WORRY-FREE WITH KTM’S WARRANTY SCHEME OFFERING UP TO 4 YEARS OF COVERAGE

KTM is providing a reassuring boost to all incoming customers and passionate ‘orange bleeders’ with an upgraded warranty program. The PREMIUM MANUFACTURER’S WARRANTY, which is completely free, will ensure up to four years of coverage for certain KTM street and travel motorcycles.

KTM continues to be fully focused on adventure, excitement, and adrenaline through a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio. Reassurance and peace of mind to deal with all situations underpins the strong emotions felt through the bars, saddle and pegs of a KTM. Every new KTM* comes with a standard manufacturer’s warranty but the concept of the PREMIUM MANUFACTURER’S WARRANTY is a fresh way for the company to reassure customers.

The PREMIUM MANUFACTURER’S WARRANTY applies to all new 2023**, 2024**, and 2025 STREET and TRAVEL motorcycles (including those still to be launched this year) with the LC8 or LC8c engine platform. This ranges from the KTM 790 DUKE and KTM 790 ADVENTURE up to the KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO.

KTM’s PREMIUM MANUFACTURER’S WARRANTY is a no-fuss provision that stretches all the way to 4 years. This warranty scheme is a worldwide policy so KTM owners can roam the globe without a thought. The PREMIUM MANUFACTURER’S WARRANTY is attached to the motorcycle and not the rider and therefore can also help sustain value in the event of a resale. Customers simply have to book a regular service according to the service schedule of their motorcycle through their authorized KTM dealer to keep the PREMIUM MANUFACTURER’S WARRANTY valid for up to 4 years.

“Every KTM motorcycle that leaves our factory comes with the promise of quality and excitement for both new and regular customers. To offer extra protection against any-and-all eventualities, we’ve added a PREMIUM MANUFACTURER’S WARRANTY, ramping up the value for our customers,” says Spela Kovacic, VP Global Customer Service. “This warranty is designed to be hassle-free, with all paperwork handled by us. Simply bring your bike to an authorized dealer for regular service. We believe riders will appreciate the benefits of this scheme and continue to enjoy their KTM experience on the road.”

For more details about the PREMIUM MANUFACTURER’S WARRANTY visit the warranty section of KTM.com or click HERE.



* Please note that some motorcycles, such as track-only models, are not covered by the manufacturer’s warranty. Additionally, adhering to the service schedule outlined in the owner’s manual is essential for maintaining all types of warranties – standard and premium. The extensive authorized KTM dealer network is always on hand, ready to provide expert maintenance and regular servicing to keep all KTM motorcycles running like new.

**The warranty kicks-in for models in stock purchased from 3 February 2025.

DISCLAIMER

KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH reserves the right – without prior notice and without specifying reasons – to change the Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty campaign for the LC8c models as well as LC8 Street and Travel models including the services offered and provided therein, as well as any requirements, etc., or to discontinue them without replacement. Before ordering or purchasing any of the products or models mentioned, please obtain information regarding the respective scope of the possible existence of a Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty as well as the respective requirements and services from any KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH authorized dealer. All details are non-binding and specified with the proviso that errors, for instance in printing, setting and/or typing, may occur; such information is subject to change without notice at any time.