Road to the Crown 2021 FIM Motocross MX2 World Champion

In his first term as a ‘Factory’ Yamaha rider, Renaux excelled on the YZ250FM, winning his first race and Grand Prix of the season at the second round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Matterley Basin, Great Britain.

The ‘959’ then finished as the runner-up at the Italian Grand Prix in Maggiora, round three, before proving his maturity and the importance of consistency by claiming the championship leaders red plate at round four, in The Netherlands, with a fourth-place finish.

After a challenging yet successful Dutch Grand Prix, Renaux immediately built-in confidence and momentum. From round five in the Czech Republic, the 21-year-old Yamaha star successfully extended his championship lead with an astonishing run of nine straight podium finishes, including six race wins and three more Grand Prix victories. And as a result, he arrived in Pietramurata, Italy, for a tripleheader of events that would take place within seven days, with an impressive 108-point lead over Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 teammate Jago Geerts.

Although the first two stops in Pietramurata didn’t go to plan, the Frenchman demonstrated the spirit of a true champion as he bounced back from the rounds that were spoiled by crashes to win the MX2 world title with a stunning Grand Prix win.

As a result, Renaux is the third winner for Yamaha in the lower capacity premier class since the category switched from 125cc to ‘MX2’ in 2003.

Following a sensational season aboard the YZ250FM, Renaux is uncatchable at the top of the standings with two Grand Prix rounds to spare. The Frenchman has led 103 laps thus far and has celebrated eight race wins, 20 top-three finishes, 12 podiums, and five Grand Prix victories.

The final two rounds of the 2021 season will take place on Sunday 7th and Wednesday 10th November in Mantova, Italy.