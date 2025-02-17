Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire rebounds for P3 in Detroit

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider RJ Hampshire returned to the 250SX East Class podium with third place at Round 6 of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship in Detroit, on a night where teammate Malcolm Stewart impressed again with P4 in the 450SX Main Event.

Last year’s 250SX West Class Champion Hampshire charged to P5 in a tightly-contested qualifying session, before claiming third place in his Heat Race after climbing through the field.

Hampshire’s Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition got him off to a good jump in the Main Event, situating him inside the top-five early on in the race. Steadily stalking the leaders, the race would be turned on its head with a late red flag, and a subsequent three-lap dash to close out the 250SX Main Event.

Despite the chaos, Hampshire remained composed, going after points and a podium finish for P3, which has elevated him to eighth in the standings as a result.

“I didn’t feel great here in Detroit today,” commented Hampshire. “Not sure what it was, but just didn’t really gel, although I knew we needed to have a good points night tonight after last weekend. We had the opportunity for more there at the restart, although I played it pretty safe to get a third-place finish, bring it home with some good points and then go after it again in Daytona to get us back in this thing.”

Riding a wave of confidence after his first 450SX victory last weekend in Tampa, Stewart spent the 450SX qualifying session vying for a top position on the board, ultimately finishing with the fifth-fastest lap time.

Charging hard in his Heat Race, the Florida native battled his way into second place as he looked right at home at the head of the field, securing a strong gate selection for the upcoming Main Event.

A good start was on the cards for Stewart aboard his Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition as he circulated towards the front of the field early, logging consistent laps as the Ford Field track surface broke down. In a measured ride and backing up his performance from last weekend, he claimed a well-earned P4 finish.

“Detroit always treats me well,” reflected Stewart. “It’s one of those races where you don’t know how the track will be with the snow, but they do a great job with the dirt. My night was good, felt good on the track all day, and just settled into a groove in the Main Event in fifth place. Then I think Jason [Anderson] went down with a few laps to go and we got fourth, so all-in-all, I’m happy. I’m really motivated by this, to back up Tampa with a solid finish inside the top-five is great, now we want more podiums!”

Next Race: February 22 – Arlington, Texas

Results 450SX Class – Detroit

1. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

2. Ken Roczen (Suzuki)

3. Chase Sexton (KTM)

4. Malcolm Stewart (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

7. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

9. Aaron Plessinger (KTM)

Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 6 of 17 rounds

1. Chase Sexton, 121 points

2. Cooper Webb, 121

3. Ken Roczen, 105

5. Malcolm Stewart, 95

7. Justin Barcia, 83

13. Aaron Plessinger, 53



Results 250SX East Class – Detroit

1. Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki)

2. Max Anstie (Yamaha)

3. RJ Hampshire (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

4. Tom Vialle (KTM)

Standings 250SX East Class 2025 after 2 of 10 rounds

1. Max Anstie, 47 points

2. Levi Kitchen, 38

3. Tom Vialle, 36

8. RJ Hampshire, 24