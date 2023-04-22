Solid Points for Strong Late Charge WorldSBK Yamaha at Assen

Aegerter Produces a Strong Late Charge, Solid Points for Gardner in Assen Race 1

GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s riders Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner scored good points in Race 1 in Assen, with the Swiss rider 6th following a strong late charge, while the Australian was 8th.

Both returned to action this morning for a wet Free Practice 3, where Gardner showed incredible pace, setting the fastest lap with a 1’44.648, while his Swiss teammate was 10th (1’46.620).

In the Tissot Superpole qualifier, the GYTR GRT Yamaha pair were ready to attack for a top start position. After the 15-minute session, Aegerter set the 7th fastest lap (1’33.956) for a third row start. Unfortunately, Gardner couldn’t manage more than 11th (1’34.203), although he was later promoted to 10th following some penalties incurred by other riders.

Both riders were eager to show their race potential in the first feature race of the weekend, but both Aegerter and Gardner got involved in a chaotic opening lap and were forced to drop position. Anyway, the GYTR GRT Yamaha pair made their way through the field, eventually finding themselves in 8th and 9th on Lap 7.

With more than a five second gap to recover, Aegerter and Gardner kept pushing and showing great race pace. The Swiss rider managed to impress in the latter stages, catching the riders in front of him to cross the line in 6th after a great last lap move on Alex Lowes, gaining his best finish so far in WorldSBK. At the same time, Gardner recovered to 8th with more points and experience in the bag.

Dominique Aegerter – Superpole: P7 / Race 1: P6

“It was a good race, especially at the end. Unfortunately, I got stuck in the middle of the group on a hectic opening lap and I was forced to drop a position. Anyway, our race pace was good and I tried my best to recover as many places as possible. Finishing 6th from 13th isn’t too bad: that’s my best WorldSBK result, but for sure we’re looking for more. We’ll check the data with the team to improve more things for tomorrow’s races.”

Remy Gardner – Superpole: P11 / Race 1: P8

“To be honest, we expected a little bit more considering yesterday, anyway, I’m still learning and unfortunately starting from 11th didn’t help at all. We recovered from 8th and our pace was okay. We have a lot of data to work on, we’ll analyse it all to try and be faster tomorrow. Thanks to the team for the job done, we’ll aim to have a good Sunday.”