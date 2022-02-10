SPORTIEST TIRE OF THE DIABLO ROSSO FAMILY LAUNCHED

Milan (Italy) 10th February 2022 – Pirelli presents the new DIABLO ROSSO IV Corsa, the high-performance hypersport tyre that raises the bar of sport riding even higher within the DIABLO ROSSO family. The new DIABLO ROSSO IV Corsa represents a fiercer version of the DIABLO ROSSO IV supersport tyre, created to satisfy the most demanding motorcyclists seeking a tyre capable of high performance, to fully utilise the potential of their bikes. DIABLO ROSSO IV Corsa was born in the year in which Pirelli celebrates its 150th anniversary and becomes an integral part of the celebrations. During 2022 a limited edition DIABLO ROSSO IV Corsa pays homage to this milestone and features the Pirelli’s 150th anniversary logo on its sidewall. DIABLO ROSSO IV Corsa with Pirelli 150th anniversary logo Formed in Milan on 28 January 1872, the company began its business with diversified rubber products, making the first tyre for bicycles in 1890. Always passionate about competition, Pirelli participated in the first motorcycle races in 1897 and today continues with the role of sole supplier to the Superbike World Championship, a collaboration that started in 2004, as well as being the most successful brand in MXGP. Today Pirelli is the only tyre company focused exclusively on the consumer world, with products and services for cars, motorcycles and bicycles. Who is DIABLO ROSSO IV Corsa designed for? DIABLO ROSSO IV Corsa is the ideal choice for: Motorcyclists who love a dynamic riding style on winding roads and mountain passes, who want a tyre to match the sporty performance of their motorcycle; Motorcyclists who are passionate about tuning, who look for performance upgrades and take care of the bike set-up and aesthetics. These riders seek the optimal set-up of their motorcycle according to the type of use, also through the upgrade to high-performance equipment. They also recognise the lightning-shaped tread design, here interrupted, as the iconic symbol representing DIABLO ROSSO sporty performance. DIABLO ROSSO IV Corsa The benefits of DIABLO ROSSO IV Corsa: The main benefits of DIABLO ROSSO IV Corsa are: Higher grip in dry conditions, thanks to a slicker tread design that guarantees a larger footprint area alongside the use of innovative compounds that increase mechanical grip levels; Enhanced hi-performance handling and precise feedback. The innovative technologies applied to the carcass make DIABLO ROSSO IV Corsa able to adhere to the micro-roughness of the asphalt, ensuring precise feedback and a feeling of control; Performance consistency over multiple riding sessions, made possible by the characteristics of the tread pattern, where the intended repetition of the grooves offers high resistance to stress, and, by the new arrangement of the compounds, ensures optimal thermal balance. DIABLO ROSSO IV Corsa THE TYRE IN DETAILS Tread Pattern The tread design of DIABLO ROSSO IV Corsa features a calculated repetition of the central grooves and a slicker shoulder area, for a void/fill ratio 25%[1] lower than DIABLO ROSSO IV. In the central area, the group of longitudinal grooves assures directional stability and water evacuation. Their orientation follows the wear waves and enables an even wear, while their position increase the structural stability of the tyre to give performance consistency over multiple riding sessions. In the intermediate area, linear grooves of different lengths are positioned using a scheme that balances compound flexibility and water evacuation. DIABLO ROSSO IV Corsa features a large slick area on the shoulders, able to offer high levels of grip, precision and stability at maximum lean angles. DIABLO ROSSO IV Corsa Compounds The front tyre is divided into three areas using two different compounds: The central band has a Full Silica compound that occupies around 45% of the section width and is present in the contact area used up to 25 degrees of lean angle; The side areas have a softer compound, also Full Silica, thanks to the use of innovative resins that offer excellent grip and improve the front tyre feedback. The rear tyre also has a bi-compound scheme for excellent road performance and works in harmony with the front: The central Full Silica compound allows for a quick warm-up and excellent chemical grip on different surface conditions; The shoulder compound is 100% Carbon Black and derives directly from the compounds of DIABLO Supercorsa SC used in racing competitions. This compound is able to offer support at full lean and traction during acceleration managing the torque generated by the latest generation superbikes. DIABLO ROSSO IV Corsa Profiles Pirelli exploits all the know-how acquired in the fastest production-derived motorcycle championship. The profiles of DIABLO ROSSO IV Corsa are therefore race-derived and are characterised by a multi radius design that improves the tyre’s handling. The central area has a sharper profile to facilitate immediate lean and rapid change of direction. In the lateral areas, on the other hand, the profile curvature is less accentuated in order to increase the contact area and ensure maximum traction when cornering. Front and rear tyres follow a similar profile design, thus ensuring a perfectly balanced and neutral behaviour of the set. DIABLO ROSSO IV Corsa Structure With DIABLO ROSSO IV Corsa Pirelli uses a racing-derived structure with zero-degree steel belt, which manages to adapt perfectly to different levels of stress without compromising comfort and work optimally with the most advanced electronic control systems. The stiff cord technology features structural cords that are more rigid and at the same time distributed with less density (-20%) compared to a standard sport tyre[2]. This scheme leaves more room for the rubber compound, which improves riding feeling and precision thanks to its damping properties, thus transmitting to the rider, a safety feeling and control of the motorcycle. The range The DIABLO ROSSO IV Corsa range includes the following sizes. Front 110/70 ZR 17 M/C 54W TL 07/2022 120/70 ZR 17 M/C (58W) TL 01/2022 Rear 150/60 ZR 17 M/C 66W TL 07/2022 180/55 ZR 17 M/C (73W) TL 01/2022 180/60 ZR 17 M/C (75W) TL 03/2022 190/50 ZR 17 M/C (73W) TL 06/2022 190/55 ZR 17 M/C (75W) TL 01/2022 200/55 ZR 17 M/C (78W) TL 04/2022 200/60 ZR 17 M/C (80W) TL 04/2022 [1] Rear size 190/55 ZR 17 of DIABLO ROSSO IV CORSA and DIABLO ROSSO IV compared [2] cords distributed with 20% with less density compared to DIABLO ROSSO III tyre