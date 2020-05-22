Spring Moto Guzzi Promo of upto 0% APR and $1500 cash on Motorcycles

Spring is almost here and so are our great promotions on Moto Guzzi motorcycles. Take advantage of fantastic financing offers as low as 0% APR for 48 months1 on select MY17-MY19 models AND up to $1,500 customer cash! Also, as low as 1.99% APR on MY20 models!
Reduced Rate Financing:
- MY18-MY19 V7
- MY17-MY19 V9
- MY16-MY19 1400 Range
-0% APR for 48mo1
-5.99% APR for 60mo2
- MY20 Models
-1.99% APR for 48mo3
-3.99% APR for 72mo4
Customer Cash on Select Vehicles: 0% APR
- $750 customer cash on V9 MY19 & Prior5
- $750 customer cash on V7 III Racer MY18/195
- $750 customer cash on V7 III Carbon Dark MY18/195
- $750 customer cash on V7 III Milano MY18/195
- $750 customer cash on V7 III Rough MY18/195
- $750 customer cash on V7 III Carbon Shine MY18/195
- $750 customer cash on V7 III Stone MY18/195
- $750 customer cash on V7 III Stone Night Pack MY18/195
- $750 customer cash on V7 III Special MY18/195
Customer Cash on Select Vehicles: 5.99% APR
- $1500 customer cash on V9 MY19 & Prior5
- $1500 customer cash on V7 III Racer MY18/195
- $1500 customer cash on V7 III Carbon Dark MY18/195
- $1500 customer cash on V7 III Milano MY18/195
- $1500 customer cash on V7 III Rough MY18/195
- $1500 customer cash on V7 III Carbon Shine MY18/195
- $1500 customer cash on V7 III Stone MY18/195
- $1500 customer cash on V7 III Stone Night Pack MY18/195
- $1500 customer cash on V7 III Special MY18/195
Cruiser
|MY16 Audace
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY16/18 Eldorado
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY17/18 California Touring
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY17 MGX-21
|AT
|0% APR1
V85 TT
|MY20 V85 TT
|AT
|1.99% APR3
|MY20 V85 TT Adventure
|AT
|1.99% APR3
V9
|MY17 V9 Roamer
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY17 V9 Bobber
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY19 V9 Bobber Sport
|AT
|0% APR1
V7 III
|MY20 V7 III Racer
|AT
|1.99% APR3
|MY19 V7 III Stone
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY19 V7 III Stone Night Pack
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY19 V7 III Special
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY18 V7 III Stone
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY18 V7 III Special
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY18 V7 III Rough
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY18 V7 III Milano
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY18 V7 III Carbon Dark
|AT
|0% APR1
|MY18 V7 III Carbon Shine
|AT
|0% APR1
These offers won’t last, so get on the gas!
Vehicle photos may reflect European models and specs. Dealer participation and stock may vary. Please contact your local dealer for more information. Offers valid from May 1st, 2020 through May 31st, 2020 at participating dealers only.
Synchrony Bank:
1 0% for 48 Months [0% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $11,042, your Down Payment is $1,949 with 48 monthly payments of $230 each. Interest Rate is 0% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 0% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Synchrony Bank. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Minimum Amount Financed $2,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY19 & Prior models from a participating Synchrony dealer. The $11,042 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified V85 TT Adventure MY20 models with a MSRP $12,990 minus $1,949 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 5/01/2020 and 5/31/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]
2 5.99% for 60 Months [5.99% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $13,932, your Down Payment is $2,459 with 60 monthly payments of $269 each. Interest Rate is 5.99% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 5.99% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Synchrony Bank. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Minimum Amount Financed $2,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY19 & prior models from a participating Synchrony dealer. The $13,932 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified Audace MY18 models with a MSRP $16,390 minus $2,459 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 5/01/2020 and 5/31/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]
3 1.99% for 48 Months [1.99% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $11,042, your Down Payment is $1,949 with 48 monthly payments of $240 each. Interest Rate is 1.99% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 1.99% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Synchrony Bank. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Minimum Amount Financed $2,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 models from a participating Synchrony dealer. The $11,042 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified V85 TT Adventure MY20 models with a MSRP $12,990 minus $1,949 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 5/01/2020 and 5/31/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]
4 3.99% for 72 Months [3.99% APR*] Installment Promo – *Example: On a purchase where the Amount Financed is $11,042, your Down Payment is $1,949 with 72 monthly payments of $173 each. Interest Rate is 3.99% [ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE 3.99% (E)]. Note: The above financing programs are offered by Synchrony Bank. Subject to credit approval. Approval, and any rates and terms provided, are based on credit worthiness. Other financing offers are available. See your local dealer for details. Minimum Amount Financed $2,500; Maximum Amount Financed $50,000. Other qualifications and restrictions may apply. An origination fee of $0 will be added to the amount financed in the above example. Financing promotions void where prohibited. Offer effective on eligible and qualified MY20 models from a participating Synchrony dealer. The $11,042 Amount Financed is estimated with qualified V85 TT Adventure MY20 models with a MSRP $12,990 minus $1,949 Down Payment. Amount Financed excludes taxes, title and license fees. Other fees may apply. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 5/01/2020 and 5/31/2020. Offer subject to change without notice. [“E” means estimate.]
5 Customer cash on the following select vehicles: $750 off MSRP on the following vehicles using 0% APR for 48mon term; MY19 & Prior V7 & V9 models. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 5/01/20 and 5/31/20.
5 Customer cash on the following select vehicles: $1500 off MSRP on the following vehicles using 5.99% APR for 60mon term; MY19 & Prior V7 & V9 models. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 5/01/20 and 5/31/20.
