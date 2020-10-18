Superb MotoGP victory from Ducati’s Alex Rins

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 18.

GRAN PREMIO MICHELIN® DE ARAGÓN RACE RESULTS:

Alex Rins: 1st

Joan Mir: 3rd (+ 2.644)

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s riders headed into Aragon’s 23 lap race with confidence and optimism following two days of promising pace with their GSX-RRs, and they proved to be able to convert this pace into podium positions with a superb victory from Alex Rins and an excellent third place from Joan Mir.

Rins got a very strong start from his 10th place grid spot, sweeping up the outside of several riders to quickly slot into fourth place. By the third lap of the race he was up seven places from grid and into a solid third. From there he got his head down and set the fastest lap of the race, chasing after second place and taking it emphatically on Lap 6.

Just one lap later he was on the tail of the race leader and he kept his cool to take over the head of the race on Lap 9. From there, there was no looking back, he managed his race perfectly and held off a late charge from Alex Marquez to take a fantastic win – a great reward at his home race after a tough start to 2020, and the first for Suzuki this year. He is now 36 points from the top of the championship standings.

Mir kept a clear mind from the start of the race and he was into fifth place by the third lap, where he began to click into the metronomic race pace he’s shown all year. He set his fastest lap on Lap 4 and began carving time out of his rivals. On the eighth lap he put in a stunning move to pass both Petronas Yamahas in one fell swoop to take third. Mir then set about catching the leading duo of Rins and Alex Marquez, but as the laps ticked down and the grip lessened, he decided to take the sensible option and settle for a great podium finish and third place. This crucially puts him into the lead of the championship ahead of next week’s race, also at Aragon.

Today’s excellent performance from Rins and Mir also sees Team Suzuki Ecstar take over the lead of the Teams Championship.

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“Of course, I’m very happy. Alex managed to win, which was really great. A few things have held him back this year, such as the injury, so it’s really nice to have him finally back on the top step of the podium. Joan also got another podium after a strong race and he’s now leading the championship, which is an incredible feeling. I want to say thank you very much to all the staff who work so hard on this project and thank you to both our riders.”

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“This is a great day for us, really fantastic. We’ve been waiting to get a win this season, and finally we’ve managed it. It was great to watch Alex come up from 10th place, his recovery and fighting spirit were brilliant. Joan also did a very clever race, and despite struggling at the end he focused on the important thing which is the points and the championship. We’re leading the standings and we’ll keep fighting until the end. I want to say a big thank you to all our employees and all the fans, we appreciate them so much and their support always gives us an extra push.”

Alex Rins:

“I’m full of emotion! At the beginning of the season I really struggled a lot, and since then the team and I have worked so hard, and now we’ve won and it feels amazing! I was not sure that I could win from 10th on the grid, but I was able to do it! When I was chasing down the riders in front of me I could feel that I had good pace and the bike was working really well. I felt really relaxed despite having Marquez and Joan close behind, and I managed the pressure. It will be tricky to replicate this again next weekend, but for sure I will try my best! It feels super to be back on the top step!”

Joan Mir:

“I’m really happy! All the effort that we’re putting in every race weekend has paid off and I’m now leading the championship. In a way it doesn’t mean a lot because there are still four races to go and a lot can still happen, but it’s a nice situation to be in at the moment. I actually expected a little bit more from today’s race because at the beginning my pace was really good and I maintained everything well, but in the last few laps I started to struggle a bit with the front tyre. I had plenty of grip on the rear tyre but in the end it was better to take 3rd than to take a risk. I’m really looking forward to next weekend and hopefully I’ll be able to get an even better result.”

GRAN PREMIO MICHELIN® DE ARAGÓN – MotoGP Race Classification:

1 Alex RINS Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 41’54.391

2 Alex MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team +0.263

3 Joan MIR Team SUZUKI ECSTAR +2.644

4 Maverick VIÑALES Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP +2.880

5 Takaaki NAKAGAMI LCR Honda IDEMITSU +4.570

6 Franco MORBIDELLI Petronas Yamaha SRT +4.756

7 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati Team +8.639

8 Cal CRUTCHLOW LCR Honda CASTROL +8.913

9 Jack MILLER Pramac Racing +9.390

10 Johann ZARCO Esponsorama Racing +9.617

11 Brad BINDER Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +13.200

12 Pol ESPARGARO Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +13.689

13 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing Team Gresini +14.598

14 Iker LECUONA Red Bull KTM Tech 3 +15.291

15 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati Team +15.941

16 Miguel OLIVEIRA Red Bull KTM Tech 3 +18.284

17 Stefan BRADL Repsol Honda Team +20.136

18 Fabio QUARTARARO Petronas Yamaha SRT +21.498

19 Bradley SMITH Aprilia Racing Team Gresini +25.300

20 Tito RABAT Esponsorama Racing +25.558

Not classified:

Francesco BAGNAIA Pramac Racing 21 Laps

MotoGP World Standings:

1 Joan MIR Suzuki 121

2 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 115 -6

3 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha 109 -12

4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati 106 -15

5 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda 92 -29

6 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha 87 -34

7 Alex RINS Suzuki 85 -36

8 Jack MILLER Ducati 82 -39

9 Pol ESPARGARO KTM 77 -44

10 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM 69 -52

11 Brad BINDER KTM 67 -54

12 Alex MARQUEZ Honda 67 -54

13 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati 65 -56

14 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha 58 -63

15 Johann ZARCO Ducati 53 -68

16 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati 42 -79

17 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia 27 -94

18 Cal CRUTCHLOW Honda 21 -100

19 Iker LECUONA KTM 20 -101

20 Bradley SMITH Aprilia 11 -110

21 Stefan BRADL Honda 8 -113

22 Tito RABAT Ducati 8 -113

23 Michele PIRRO Ducati 4 -117