Supercross in the Mile High City Denver

Supercross in the Mile High City, Round Sixteen The Liqui Moly Beta Factory team headed to Denver for the second to final round of Supercross. Due to an injury in practice to Benny Bloss, Colt Nichols was the lone factory rider for the team in Denver. The track was hard and slippery making it hard to pass. In the second heat race, Nichols didn’t get the best jump off the line and was in fifteenth place after lap one. Nichols kept riding hard and moved up into twelfth with two laps to go. Chasing that final transfer spot Colt made several passes and made the final pass on the last lap to climb into ninth place to secure his spot in the main event. At the start of the main event, Nichols got boxed out and pushed wide in turn one, which shuffled him down the pack. With the track conditions making it hard to be aggressive on the throttle, Nichols had to work his way up through the back markers steadily. He improved five places from his start and finished in thirteenth place on the night. The final round of the Supercross season is in Salt Lake City, Utah this upcoming weekend.