SuperEnduro World Championship Budapest & National Enduro Sumter Results

Walker Places 2nd in Budapest The SuperEnduro series made its way to Hungary for the third round of the championship. Walker was nursing an ankle injury heading into this round but managed to endure the pain and mount his Beta Factory 300 RR. In race one, Walker kept the leader honest but wasn’t able to close the gap. Race two would see Walker work hard for third. And on the final race, Walker did all he could to win the race but couldn’t catch Bolt who was on fire all night. Walker’s 2, 3, 2 finishes secured the second spot on the podium for the round.