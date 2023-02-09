SuperEnduro World Championship Budapest & National Enduro Sumter Results

The SuperEnduro series made its way to Hungary for the third round of the championship. Walker was nursing an ankle injury heading into this round but managed to endure the pain and mount his Beta Factory 300 RR. In race one, Walker kept the leader honest but wasn’t able to close the gap. Race two would see Walker work hard for third. And on the final race, Walker did all he could to win the race but couldn’t catch Bolt who was on fire all night. Walker’s 2, 3, 2 finishes secured the second spot on the podium for the round.
Event Results
Jonny Walker
2nd Place – 2 | 3 | 2
Class: Prestige
Jonny Walker
Factory 300 RR
“Happy with second place. I had some nice battles and enjoyed the racing. The crowd was so good. I had a crash last week and hurt the old ankle so it was a bit painful but all good.”
Round 1
Sumter, SC
February 5th, 2023
Smith & Johnson Start Season at Sumter
The National Enduro series kicked off round one in Sumter, SC. The track conditions were ideal. The weather was overcast with a temperature of 50 degrees. Riders had to navigate sand whoops and roots through the tight trees. Factory rider Evan Smith rode hard but finished just outside the top five in sixth place. Jon Johnson, riding in the NE Pro2 class, struggled in the first round at Sumter. He turned in a 10th-place finish. Next up for our east coast team is the GNCC in Union, SC.
Event Results
Evan Smith
6th Place
Class: NE Pro1
Jon Johnson
10th Place
Class: NE Pro2
Evan Smith
Factory 300 RR
“The bike felt great today. I’m looking to improve each race and doing what I can to put the Beta on the podium. Can’t wait to kick off the GNCC season in a couple of weeks.”
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“The first National Enduro of the season didn’t go the way we wanted it to. We’ll take away the lessons learned at this round and bounce back to be better at the next one.”
