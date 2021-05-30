Surprise First Victory at Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Opener

|
|
The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will continue next weekend with its second round of the 2021 season. The mile-high elevation of Lakewood, Colorado’s Thunder Valley Motocross Park will challenge riders at the Toyota Thunder Valley National, which will take place on Saturday, June 5. Broadcast coverage will begin with a live telecast of the opening motos on MAVTV Motorsports Network, beginning at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. Second moto coverage will air via tape delay on NBC Sports Network at 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET. Action from Thunder Valley will also stream live all day long on Peacock, beginning with exclusive qualifying coverage at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET, followed by four consecutive hours of moto coverage beginning at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET.
Results
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
DirtBikeKidz Fox Raceway I National
Fox Raceway – Pala, California
May 29, 2021
450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
- Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (1-3)
- Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda (6-1)
- Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha (4-2)
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS (3-6)
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (2-10)
- Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna (10-4)
- Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (8-7)
- Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (5-11)
- Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (9-8)
- Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (13-5)
450 Class Championship Standings (Round 1 of 12)
- Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 45
- Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 40
- Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 40
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS – 35
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 33
- Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna – 29
- Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 27
- Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 26
- Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 25
- Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna – 24
250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
- Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (2-1)
- Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Yamaha (1-2)
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (5-3)
- Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., GASGAS (4-4)
- RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (3-9)
- Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda (6-5)
- Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha (8-6)
- Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki (7-8)
- Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Okla., Yamaha (9-12)
- Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki (14-11)
250 Class Championship Standings (Round 1 of 12)
- Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 47
- Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Yamaha – 47
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 36
- Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., GASGAS – 36
- RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 32
- Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 31
- Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha – 28
- Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki – 27
- Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Okla., Yamaha – 21
- Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki – 17
- Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna – 17