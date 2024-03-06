The Ducati Lenovo Team arrives in Qatar for opening Grand Prix of 2024 MotoGP World Championship

Just days after the announcement of Francesco Bagnaia’s renewal with Ducati for another two seasons, the team returns to the track in Qatar to compete in the first Grand Prix of the 2024 Championship this weekend.



The Lusail International Circuit has seen Ducati scoring 19 podiums, 7 wins, and 8 pole positions since its introduction to the calendar in 2004. This year marks the twenty-first time it will host the MotoGP World Championship after having also been the venue for the last pre-season test dominated by reigning World Champion Bagnaia.



Thanks to a record lap time, Pecco ended the two sessions on top with his Desmosedici GP24, confirming that he can immediately be among the protagonists of the new season. In the last Qatar GP held in November last year, the rider from Turin had come close to victory by finishing second behind winner Fabio Di Giannantonio. Enea Bastianini also arrives in Qatar as a favourite. The Ducati Lenovo Team rider, who scored his first MotoGP victory here in 2022, proved to be competitive with the Desmosedici GP24 by finishing second fastest in the Qatar test.



Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team):

“I’m excited to start my fourth season with the Ducati Lenovo Team! We’re kicking off in Qatar on a track that I like and where we’ve had some good results in the past. During testing, we were competitive both in race pace and time attack. I managed to set a great time, but the conditions were also right. The race will be different: I expect many fast riders, and the competition will be intense. Nevertheless, we’re prepared, and I can’t wait to hit the track on Friday afternoon.”



Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team):

“Finally, we’re back on track for the first race of the season, and I’m thrilled to start in Qatar, where I secured my first MotoGP victory in 2022. In the last pre-season tests at Lusail, we were fast and competitive, so the conditions are favorable for a strong performance. However, the race weekend conditions will differ from testing, so we need to stay grounded. We’ll work hard from the first round to kick off this 2024 season on the right note.”



As usual, the Qatar GP will be held at night and will officially start on Friday, March 8th, at 15:45 local time (CET +2.00) with the first free practice session.



Circuit Information



Country: Qatar

Name: Lusail International Circuit

Best Lap: Bastianini (Ducati), 1:52.978 (171,4 km/h) – 2023

Circuit Record: Marini (Ducati), 1:51.762 (173,2 km/h) – 2023

Top Speed: Zarco (Ducati), 362,4 km/h – 2021

Track Length: 5,38 km

Sprint Distance: 11 laps (59,18 km)

Race Distance: 22 laps (118,36 km)

Corners: 16 (6 left, 10 right)



2023 Results

Podium: 1° Di Giannantonio (Ducati); 2° Bagnaia (Ducati), 3° Marini (Ducati)

Pole Position: Marini (Ducati), 1:51.762 (173,2 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Bastianini (Ducati), 1:52.978 (171,4 km/h)



Riders’ Information



Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs Started: 191 (86 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 28 (18 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 4

First GP Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 25 (18 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First Pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 3 (MotoGP 2023, MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)



Enea Bastianini

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 23

GPs Started: 170 (49 x MotoGP, 33 x Moto2, 88 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2019 (Moto2), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Wins: 11 (5 MotoGP + 3 Moto2 + 3 Moto3)

First GP Win: Qatar 2022 (MotoGP), Andalucía 2020 (Moto2), San Marino 2015 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 10 (1 MotoGP + 9 Moto3)

First Pole: Austria 2022 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2015 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2 2020)