The Ducati Lenovo Team at Buriram for the inaugural Grand Prix of the 2025 season

The wait is over for the Ducati Lenovo Team, traveling to the Chang International Circuit at Buriram for the Thai Grand Prix, the opening race of the 2025 MotoGP season. Malaysian and Thai testing sessions behind them, Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Márquez will return to the track on Friday for the first free practice session of the year.

Winner in 2024, very fast at the Sepang winter test, with the second best overall lap time, and competitive also at the Buriram test with the final P5, the goal for Bagnaia is a solid result for starting the 2025 in the best possible way.

Growing feeling riding the Desmosedici GP and also really at ease on the long run in Thailand (P1) just two weeks ago, Márquez will make his full debut with the official red of the Borgo Panigale factory on a track of sweet memories for him.

The Thai Grand Prix will officially start on Friday February 28th at 10:45 local time (04:45 Italian time) with the first free practice session.

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team)

“The first GP of the season is a special moment, a race that has always a little bit different taste. I come from a pre-season that was overall positive, not perfect, but where we worked a lot to get the bike in the best possible conditions and make the most solid choices in terms of development direction. From Friday the thing starts to get serious on a track that I like and that in recent years has been well suited to the Ducati, I can’t wait”.

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team)

“I’m always a little more nervous than I should be for the first race of the season, it’s always a special GP. I’m happy to race in Thailand, we arrive here after a good pre-season and with a good base, we worked really hard and well with the Team. The races, it’s true, are a different thing, you have to take care about all the details, but I really want to start and do well, this will certainly help for the season”.

Circuit Information

Country: Thailand

Name: Chang International Circuit

Fastest lap: Bezzecchi (Ducati), 1:30.896 (180.3 km/h) – 2023

Circuit record: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:28.700 (184.8 km/h) – 2024

Maximum speed: Bezzecchi (Ducati), 337.5 km/h – 2023

Track length: 4.55 km

Sprint race distance: 13 laps (59.15 km)

Race distance: 26 laps (118.40 km)

Turns: 12 (7 right, 5 left)

2024 Results

GP Podium: 1st Bagnaia (Ducati); 2nd Martin (Ducati), 3rd Acosta (KTM)

Pole Position: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:28.700 (184.8 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Di Giannantonio (Ducati), 1:39.576 (164.6 km/h)

Riders Information

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati DesmosediciGP

Race Number: 63

GPs Started: 212 (107 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 39 (29 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Podiums: 74 (51 MotoGP + 16 Moto2 + 7 Moto3)

First GP Wins: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 31 (24 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole position: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Great Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 3 (MotoGP 2023, MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)

Marc Márquez

Bike: Ducati DesmosediciGP

Race Number: 93

GPs Started: 267 (189 x MotoGP, 32 x Moto2, 46 x 125cc)

First GP: Qatar 2013 (MotoGP), Qatar 2011 (Moto2), Spagna 2008 (125cc)

Wins: 88 (62 MotoGP + 16 Moto2 + 10 125cc)

Podiums: 150 (111 MotoGP + 25 Moto2 + 14 125cc)

First GP Wins: Americas 2013 (MotoGP), France 2011 (Moto2), Italy 2010 (125cc)

Pole positions: 94 (66 MotoGP + 14 Moto2 + 14 125cc)

First pole position: Americas 2013 (MotoGP), Great Britain 2011 (Moto2), France 2009 (125cc)

World Titles: 8 (MotoGP 2019, MotoGP 2018, MotoGP 2017, MotoGP 2016, MotoGP 2014, MotoGP 2013, Moto2 2012, 125cc 2010)