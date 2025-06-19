The Ducati Lenovo Team at Mugello: between speed, excellence and Italian Genius

The most awaited week for Ducatisti and MotoGP lovers is upon us: the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, one of the most spectacular tracks on the calendar, will host the Brembo Grand Prix Of Italy, ​​the ninth race of the 2025 season. At the top of all rankings, the Ducati Lenovo Team arrives at this event with many expectations. Ducati and Bagnaia, in fact, have triumphed here in the last three editions (’22, ’23 and ’24) while from 2017 to today there have been 6 successes for the Desmosedici GP (’19 Petrucci, ’18 Lorenzo and ’17 Dovizioso).

With the Aragón weekend behind him, where he was practically perfect, and then the productive test after the GP, Marc Márquez returns at work to be among the protagonists again. For him, ready to take the track for the first time with the red of the Ducati Lenovo Team in front of the Italian fans, only one victory here in the Premier Class, in 2014.

Great memories for the star of the last three years Francesco Bagnaia, coming from the podium at the Aragon GP. With the support of the entire home crowd, he will try to further close the gap from the leaders and defend the supremacy of the last three editions.

Speed, Italian excellence, genius and Renaissance then mix to give life to the special livery with which Marc and Pecco will compete in the Sunday race only (also warm up). The fairings of the Desmosedici GP will be covered with values, symbols and colors of a historical period so crucial in the political, artistic and cultural history of our country that had its cradle in Florence. On one side Leonardo, the artist who embodies the genius of the Renaissance with the “Vecchio Condottiero”. On the other, Machiavelli, the thinker who embodies the “dark side”. Two modern knights riding one of the symbolic products of the Made in Italy towards success.

First appointment on the track for both, Friday June 20th at 10:45 am local time for the free practice session. For all Ducatisti it will be possible to experience the unique emotion of the MotoGP, in a weekend dedicated to speed, passion and adrenaline directly from the Ducati Grandstand at Correntaio. All information available on ducati.com.

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st (233 points)

“It will be my first time at Mugello with the Ducati Lenovo Team colors. It will certainly be a great feeling to get on the track in front of all the Ducatisti. The Mugello track, thanks to its layout and long straight, is capable of bringing out the best performances of the Desmosedici GP. It will be a busy week, also in terms of events, but we can do well. We come from a practically perfect GP, it won’t be easy to repeat ourselves here, many will be strong, but we can fight, we are in a good shape”.

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (140 points)

“I can’t wait to get on track, not only because I’ve been very fast and competitive here in recent years but also because the cheering and the atmosphere will be special. Mugello is one of the most beautiful tracks in the world, it will take your breath away. Some parts of the track and sequences of corners are impressive. We are working hard, we were back on the podium, it was crucial for the whole team, and we will leave no stone unturned here”.

Circuit Information

Country: Italy

Name: Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello

Fastest lap: Bagnaia (Ducati), 01:45.770 (178.5 km/h) – 2024

Circuit record: Martin (Ducati), 01:44.504 (180.6 km/h) – 2024

Maximum speed: P. Espargaro (KTM), 366,1 km/h – 2024

Track length: 5.25 km

Sprint race distance: 11 laps (57.65 km)

Race distance: 23 laps (120.64 km)

Turns: 16 (9 right, 6 left)

2024 Results

GP Podium: 1° Bagnaia (Ducati); 2° Bastianini (Ducati), 3° Martin (Ducati)

Pole Position: Martin (Ducati), 01:44.504 (180.6 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Bagnaia (Ducati), 01:45.770 (178.5 km/h)

Racing Statistics

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs Started: 220 (115 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 40 (30 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Podiums: 79 (56 MotoGP + 16 Moto2 + 7 Moto3)

First GP Wins: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 31 (24 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole position: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Great Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 3 (MotoGP 2023, MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)

Marc Márquez

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 93

GPs Started: 275 (197 x MotoGP, 32 x Moto2, 46 x 125cc)

First GP: Qatar 2013 (MotoGP), Qatar 2011 (Moto2), Spagna 2008 (125cc)

Wins: 92 (66 MotoGP + 16 Moto2 + 10 125cc)

Podiums: 156 (117 MotoGP + 25 Moto2 + 14 125cc)

First GP Wins: Americas 2013 (MotoGP), France 2011 (Moto2), Italy 2010 (125cc)

Pole positions: 99 (71 MotoGP + 14 Moto2 + 14 125cc)

First pole position: Americas 2013 (MotoGP), Great Britain 2011 (Moto2), France 2009 (125cc)

World Titles: 8 (MotoGP 2019, MotoGP 2018, MotoGP 2017, MotoGP 2016, MotoGP 2014, MotoGP 2013, Moto2 2012, 125cc 2010)

Championship Information

Rider Standings

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st (233 points)

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (140 points)

Constructors Standings

Ducati – 1st (282 points)

Team Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1st (373 points)