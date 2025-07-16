The Ducati Lenovo Team returns to race at the historic Automotodrom in Brno

Just a few hours of rest and the 12th round of 2025 is upon the Ducati Lenovo Team in Czech Republic. It will be the last race weekend before the usual summer break, and after five years, we return to Brno, one of the most historic and legendary tracks on the MotoGP calendar. One of the tracks with the most unique layout, with sector four being entirely uphill all the way to the finishing line. We look back over the years with three Ducati wins, scored by Capirossi in 2006, Stoner in 2007 and Dovizioso in 2018.

Four weekends in a row at 37 points and a dominant performance at the Sachsenring, Marc Márquez, a three-time MotoGP winner at Brno (2013, 2017, and 2019), is aiming to be among the protagonists to further extend his lead in the standings and fully enjoy the three-week of break following the Sunday’s race.

With another solid third place finish in Germany after a particularly challenging SPRINT, Francesco Bagnaia is still at work on the Desmosedici GP. He’s chasing his first podium in the Premier class at the Czech track, where his best result is a third place in Moto2 in 2018.

First appointment for both riders on Friday, July 18th, at 10:45 a.m. local time, for the first free practice session.

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st (344 points)

“I’m coming from an attacking mood weekend. I tried to manage things, especially considering Saturday’s weather, but in the end I took a few risks and achieved my maximum goal, even in terms of points. Here in Brno we’ll be starting from scratch. I’ve never ridden here with the Ducati, and even in terms of tarmac, we don’t really know what we’ll find. This is definitely one of the most beautiful and challenging tracks on the entire calendar and I can’t wait to get out on track”.

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (197 points)

“Even in Germany, after a really difficult Sprint, we managed to make a step forward in Sunday’s race. I’m happy with the podium, even if I’d like something more. Brno has always been one of my favorite tracks and I’m happy to be back racing here. We’ll continue to work, especially to find more rear grip, something we struggled with last weekend.”

Circuit Information

Country: Czech Republic

Name: Automotodrom Brno

Fastest lap: M. Márquez (Honda), 01:54.596 (169.7 km/h) – 2016

Circuit record: M. Márquez (Honda), 01:54.596 (169.7 km/h) – 2016

Maximum speed: Dovizioso (Ducati), 316.7 km/h – 2020

Track length: 5,4 km

Sprint race distance: 10 laps (54 km)

Race distance: 21 laps (113.46 km)

Turns: 14 (8 right, 6 left)

2020 Results

GP Podium: 1° Binder (KTM); 2° Morbidelli (Yamaha), 3° Zarco (Ducati)

Pole Position: Zarco (Ducati), 01:55.687 (168.1 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Binder (KTM), 01:57.445 (165.6 km/h)

Racing Statistics

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs Started: 223 (118 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 40 (30 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Podiums: 81 (58 MotoGP + 16 Moto2 + 7 Moto3)

First GP Wins: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 31 (24 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole position: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Great Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 3 (MotoGP 2023, MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)

Marc Márquez

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 93

GPs Started: 278 (200 x MotoGP, 32 x Moto2, 46 x 125cc)

First GP: Qatar 2013 (MotoGP), Qatar 2011 (Moto2), Spagna 2008 (125cc)

Wins: 95 (69 MotoGP + 16 Moto2 + 10 125cc)

Podiums: 159 (120 MotoGP + 25 Moto2 + 14 125cc)

First GP Wins: Americas 2013 (MotoGP), France 2011 (Moto2), Italy 2010 (125cc)

Pole positions: 101 (73 MotoGP + 14 Moto2 + 14 125cc)

First pole position: Americas 2013 (MotoGP), Great Britain 2011 (Moto2), France 2009 (125cc)

World Titles: 8 (MotoGP 2019, MotoGP 2018, MotoGP 2017, MotoGP 2016, MotoGP 2014, MotoGP 2013, Moto2 2012, 125cc 2010)

Championship Information

Rider Standings

Constructors Standings

Ducati – 1st (393 points)

Team Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1st (541 points)

Posted on Wednesday, July 16th, 2025 by Michael Le Pard