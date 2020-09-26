The First and Only 2020 Auto Show is Live This Weekend and where it is will shock you.

The premium automobile manufacturer BMW is presenting itself at Auto China 2020 in Beijing with new models and concepts for extremely sporty driving pleasure and sustainable mobility. The focus of the presentation at the international auto show in the Chinese capital will be the joint world premiere of the new BMW M3 Competition Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 10.2 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions: 234 g/km) and the BMW M4 Competition Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 10.2 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions: 234 g/km). In addition, the new BMW 5 Series Sedan in its version for the Chinese market, the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo and the new BMW M5 Competition (fuel consumption combined: 10.6 – 10.5 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 242 – 239 g/km) will premiere in Beijing. The growing importance of electric mobility in the premium segment is emphasised by the presentation of the BMW iX3, which is manufactured in China, and the BMW Concept i4 study.

Since the motorshow date had to be moved from spring to autumn due to the corona pandemic, Auto China 2020 will be held at the China International Exhibition Center from September 26 to October 5. Automobile manufacturers, suppliers and service providers from all over the world will be showing their new models, products and technologies on an exhibition area of more than 200 000 square metres. The auto show concept includes strict hygiene regulations and a high use of digital technology. At the BMW stand, the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant digital companion, available in numerous current models, will take on the role of moderator.

World premiere: The new BMW M3 Competition Sedan and the new BMW M4 Coupé.

One of the highlights of Auto China 2020 is the joint world premiere of two high-performance sports cars from BMW M GmbH. The new BMW M3 Competition Sedan and the new BMW M4 Competition Coupé will be presented for the first time. With these two high-performance models in the premium mid-range segment, the hallmark M combination of racetrack-oriented performance and superior suitability for everyday use reaches a level never before attained. Their world premiere in Beijing underlines the growing importance of the Chinese automobile market for the BMW M GmbH product range.

The new BMW M3 Competition Sedan and the new BMW M4 Competition Coupé are powered by an in-line 6-cylinder engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology and high-revving characteristics, mobilising a maximum output of 375 kW/510 hp and delivering a maximum torque of 650 Nm. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic. Both models accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds each.

The extremely high torsional rigidity of the body and chassis connection support the dynamic performance, agility and precision typical of BMW M automobiles, a linear build-up of lateral forces over the entire lateral acceleration range and neutral self-steering behaviour right up to the limit. Standard equipment also includes an Adaptive M chassis, M Servotronic steering and forged M light-alloy wheels in 18-inch size on the front and 19-inch size on the rear axle.

A distinct design with numerous M typical details adapted from racing unmistakably highlights the increased performance characteristics of both models. A new operating concept, which offers the driver maximum freedom in configuring an individual vehicle setup, also contributes to the emotional driving experience.

China premiere: The new BMW 5 Series in the version for the Chinese market.

The latest model generation of the BMW 5 Series for the Chinese automobile market also makes its first public appearance in Beijing. With its fresh design accents and numerous technological innovations, it is ideally suited to further expand its position as the most successful business sedan in China. The versions of the BMW 5 Series for the Chinese market feature specific details In line with special market requirements. In addition to the wheelbase extended by 130 millimetres, these include some high-grade equipment options such as the Skylounge panorama glass roof or the Professional rear-seat entertainment system with two tiltable touch screens. At the same time, the new BMW 5 Series for China adopts the more forceful exterior design, the interior refined in many details, the increased efficiency and the numerous innovations in the areas of driver assistance, operation and networking that characterise the latest model generation.

The new model generation is now even more attractive thanks to a more prominent BMW kidney grille as well as redesigned headlights and rear lights. In addition, there are is a wide range of individualisation options. For example, the BMW 535Le with 215 kW/292 hp plug-in hybrid drive (fuel consumption combined: 1.5 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 15 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions from fuel: 36 g/km) can be combined with the M sports package. The latest advances with regard to operation and networking are offered by the BMW Operating System 7 with its wide range of new functions and digital services, including the enhanced BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. This now features new graphic displays, even more natural voice input and additional functions.

Together with the new BMW 5 Series for the Chinese market, the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo and the new BMW M5 Competition will also be presented at Auto China 2020. These models also benefit from precisely modified design, new individualisation options and the latest developments the areas of driver assistance, operation and networking.

The BMW iX3: The first fully electrically powered BMW X model, made in China.

At Auto China 2020, BMW is underpinning the consistent continuation of its current electrification strategy with a production vehicle and a concept car that provide hallmark BMW driving pleasure in combination with locally emission-free drive systems. Drivers will soon be able to experience electric mobility in a Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV): BMW iX3 (fuel consumption: 0.0 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 17.8 – 17.5 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km). The first BMW X model with fully electric drive combines local emission-free driving pleasure with typical BMW sportiness and the comfort, versatile functionality and spaciousness of an SAV.

In the BMW iX3, the fifth generation of BMW eDrive technology is used for the first time. With the latest development stage of the electric motor, power electronics, charging technology and high-voltage storage, significant progress is being made in the areas of performance characteristics, power consumption and range. The new electric drive has a power density 30 per cent higher than that of the previous generation, generates a maximum output of 210 kW/286 hp and accelerates the BMW iX3 from zero to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds. With the new high-voltage storage system, whose gross energy content is 80 kWh, and thanks to the high efficiency of the drive, the BMW iX3 has a range of up to 460 kilometres in the WLTP test cycle and up to 520 kilometres in the NEDC test cycle.

The BMW iX3 will be launched in the course of 2020 for sale on the Chinese automobile market. It will be the brand’s first model to also be manufactured for worldwide export at the Chinese BMW Brilliance joint venture production site in Shenyang.

The BMW Concept i4: Looking ahead to a new era of driving pleasure.

The BMW Concept i4, also on display at Auto China 2020, offers a look into the future at local zero-emission driving pleasure in a premium automobile from BMW. The concept car heralds the BMW i4, which will be produced as a purely electrically powered Gran Coupé for the premium middle range from 2021 onwards. With this model, fully electric mobility reaches the core of the BMW brand.

Balanced proportions, a striking appearance and attention to detail characterise the clearly designed exterior of the BMW Concept i4. Flowing lines stand for dynamic performance, four doors underline the car’s functionality and suitability for everyday use. The front is dominated by the large, closed BMW kidney grille. This serves as an intelligent surface for advanced driver assistance systems thanks to the integrated sensor technology. In the interior, the large Curved Display reinterprets hallmark BMW driver orientation.

The BMW Concept i4 heralds a new era of brand typical driving pleasure with its drive technology as well. Fifth generation BMW eDrive technology combines dynamic performance and efficiency in a unique fashion. A maximum output of up to 530 hp, acceleration from zero to 100 km/h in around four seconds and a top speed of more than 200 km/h testify to superior athleticism. Power delivery is extremely responsive and virtually silent. The range is up to 600 kilometres in the WLTP test cycle.