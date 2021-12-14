JOAN MIR BLOG

Team Suzuki Press Office – December 14.

After the glory of a MotoGP crown, anything less was always going to seem below-par for Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir, but the Mallorcan fought back to a top-three title finish and learned lessons on the way.

“The time has finally come to shut off from the racing world a little bit and try to relax! It’s something I find hard to do because I’m the type of person who is always active and wanting to do things. But this year I learned the importance of balancing the stress of racing with the need to stay calm and take time out.

“The truth is these moments of relaxation will be part of my preparation for 2022 and it’s just as important as training in the gym. I’ll take a couple of weeks just to enjoy the things I’m lucky to have, and then I’ll switch my attention to jumping on a bike! Until I can be reunited with my GSX-RR I’ll be training with the Supermoto and MX bikes, and even driving a kart – those things all help a lot with my technique and skills; I learn something every time, and they also contribute to keeping my fitness at a prime level.

“In general I feel like I picked up lots of useful things this year, for example one key thing was just to fight.”