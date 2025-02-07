The pre-season tests for Aprilia Racing begin in Sepang

First day of testing for the Aprilia Racing riders, Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi, at the Sepang circuit. The session got off to a difficult start for Martín, who was forced to end his day of testing early in the morning following a high-side crash in turn 2. Following the crash, he was taken to the circuit medical center for initial checks and later transferred to the Aurelius Hospital in Nilai for further tests. After the checks, Martín has been diagnosed a closed fracture of the 5th metacarpal head of the right hand and a closed fracture of the 3rd, 4th and 5th metatarsals of the left foot. In addition, he has undergone a CT scan and MRI, both of which were negative. He will stay in hospital overnight and on Thursday he will fly back to Europe to undergo surgery on both his right hand and left foot. Lorenzo Savadori will replace Jorge Martín to continue the development work on the RS-GP25. Marco Bezzecchi finished the first day of testing in 18th position, completing a total of 68 laps and setting his best time at 1:59.207. The Italian rider was positive about the evolution of the 2025 RS-GP. MARCO BEZZECCHI

“It was a positive day. We tried the first evolution of the RS-GP25, the one from Barcelona, and then we switched to the latest specification, which I liked much more. We still have a lot of items to test, so it’s too early to give detailed feedback. The bike gives me good sensations, especially at the front, which allows me to ride naturally. I have fun riding, and I immediately felt comfortable. Everyone in the box is very enthusiastic and there’s a great atmosphere.” MASSIMO RIVOLA

“During the launch, we said that the first phase would be about learning, but clearly with what has happened today that phase has been significantly delayed. All we can do now is wish Jorge the best of luck and work to the best of our ability, just as we did with Marco, who appreciated the various changes along the way and still leaves us with a positive outlook. I’m sure Jorge will come back stronger than ever and we’ll be there with him. A thought also for Raúl, who suffered a serious injury at the start of the test.“