The Ridge is a totally new track for Ducati

June 26, 2021 Michael Le Pard News 0

Baz Stuns in The Woods of Washington By Going P1 on Friday At The Ridge. A New Track doesn’t Faze the Frenchman as he Puts the Ducati Panigale V4 R in P1

Sunnyvale, Calif., June 26, 2021 – You wouldn’t know The Ridge is a totally new track for Loris Baz and his Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York Panigale V4 R SBK, as the Frenchman goes P1 in the first qualifying session ahead of championship leader, Yamaha’s Jake Gagne.

The sole Ducati rider this weekend following Kyle Wyman’s crash at Road America and subsequent broken elbow, Baz completed 20 laps of The Ridge’s undulating layout. His best time (1:40.374) is 0.169-seconds clear of Gagne in Q1. It’s tight, with the top six covered by just over one second.

Baz and the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York team will now regroup for Qualifying 2 tomorrow morning but the early signs are positive for a good result in Washington.

FP1 Final Standing
P1 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:40.110
P2 – Loris Baz (Ducati) 1:40.621
P3 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:40.984
P4 – Josh Herrin (Yamaha) 1:41.003
P5 – Bobby Fong (Suzuki) 1:41.647

Qualifying 1 Final Standing
P1 – Loris Baz (Ducati) 1:40.374
P2 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:40.543
P3 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:40.989
P4 – Josh Herrin (Yamaha) 1:41.068
P5 – Cameron Petersen (Suzuki) 1:41.195

Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York – Ducati #76)
“It’s been a pretty good day,” Baz said. “I definitely think we found the right way to set up the bike after qualifying in Road America. I feel better on the bike and we’re going the same direction now. Each time we make a change, they’re just small steps. We’re not making massive changes to the bike from session to session, and it makes a difference because each time I get on the bike I know what to expect.
“I’m really enjoying the V4 R now. This is the best the bike has been all year, it’s still not perfect but we’ve made a lot of good improvements and we’re working really well as a team.
I’m really happy to end the day P1. My last lap I think I had two-tenths in the pocket and missed it, but anyway, tomorrow morning we have another qualifying session and another Q tire so we’ll try again, but I’m really happy to start the weekend like this.”

