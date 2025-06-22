Thibault Benistant Shows Impressive Speed on His Way to Sixth Overall in Great Britain

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team’s Thibault Benistant has finished sixth overall at the MXGP of Great Britain. Competing at the popular Matterley Basin circuit for the 12th round of the campaign, the Frenchman bounced back from finishing 11th in Race One to secure a fine third in Race Two. Rick Elzinga returned from injury, claiming 18th overall, with Karlis Reisulis one place behind in 19th.

Following a weekend off in the racing calendar, the team was back to full strength in Great Britain. All three riders arrived at the famous circuit eager to deliver strong results, and in the MX2 Qualifying Race, Benistant fared best by finishing as runner-up.

For Race One, Benistant lined up near the inside on the start gate. However, shortly after the race began, he tangled with two of his rivals. This resulted in the 22-year-old rounding the first turn almost last and with a lot of work to do. With the hardpack track watered heavily, conditions were slippery, and Benistant fought hard for his eventual 11th-place finish.

In the second race, Benistant enjoyed a much better start aboard his Yamaha YZ250FM, emerging from the first turn in third. With the track much drier for Race Two, there was little to separate the riders, and Benistant held his position for the entire race. Crossing the line in third secured sixth overall on the day, with Benistant remaining sixth in the series standings after round 12.

Elzinga returned to action in Great Britain after missing three rounds due to a broken collarbone. The Dutchman bounced back from a technical issue in Race One to finish 15th in Race Two, securing 18th overall. He now sits 16th in the championship.

Following his strong result in Latvia two weeks ago, Reisulis was excited to continue building momentum in Great Britain. Placing 15th in Race One was a strong start to the day; however, in Race Two, he crashed while running 12th and just missed out on scoring points. Reisulis remains 13th in the series standings.

With a mixed day of racing for the team complete, Benistant, Elzinga, and Reisulis now turn their attention to round 13 – the MXGP of Finland on July 12-13.

Thibault Benistant

6th MXGP of Great Britain, 30-points

6th MX2 Championship Standings, 417-points

“It’s been a good weekend for me. My speed was good on Saturday, and then I was second in the Qualifying Race, so that set me up well for the GP races. Unfortunately, in the first one, I tangled with someone off the start and I was right at the back. I came through quite well, but as the track was watered a lot, I quickly ran out of tear-offs. Race Two was much better. A good start, good speed, and a strong result. Besides the first race, it’s been a positive weekend.”

Rick Elzinga

18th MXGP of Great Britain, 6-points

16th MX2 Championship Standings, 170-points

“It’s nice to be back racing after my crash in France. I took some time off the bike and I’m still recovering from my injuries, but I’m feeling better all the time. My riding was OK this weekend, nothing spectacular, and I pushed when I could. We have two weekends off now so the focus will be on recovery, but also more time on the bike.”

Karlis Reisulis

19th MXGP of Great Britain, 6-points

13th MX2 Championship Standings, 209-points

“It was quite a tough weekend. The track was quite flat and wide open. I didn’t really have a good feeling on it, but I tried to push through. Eleventh in qualifying was okay, but I missed the start in Race One, and then I crashed in Race Two. My front brake was a bit damaged or clogged up with mud after that, so I fell again soon after. It’s frustrating to end the weekend like this, but I’ll go home, regroup, and do everything I can to come back stronger in Finland.”