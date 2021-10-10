Thrilling MXGP of France in Lacapelle-Marival

A thrilling MXGP of France, round 12 of 19, in Lacapelle-Marival saw Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer make an exciting return to form. The Swiss rider finished third in race one and sixth in race two to tie on 35-points for third overall. He was classified fourth with the better result favouring the rider that scores the most points in the final race. Teammates Glenn Coldenhoff and Ben Watson finished eighth and 22nd, respectively.

Sensational right from the first practice session, Seewer qualified inside the top three for the first time this season. At a track as tight and compact as Lacapelle-Marival, a good start was vital. Seewer got off to a blisteringly fast start in the opening race, crossing the holeshot line alongside Jeffrey Herlings in second position.

After losing one position to the eventual race winner, Romain Febvre, the ‘91’ did all that he needed to do to finish comfortably in third.

Coldenhoff crashed out of fifth position amidst the chaos of the opening lap and eventually finished 13th after remounting his YZ450FM in last position.

As a big fan of ‘old-school’ tracks, particularly clay-based ones with plenty of elevation, Seewer once again excelled in race two. The Swiss star powered his YZ450FM to another great start but was shuffled back to sixth amongst the frantic first lap action. With limited line choice around the narrow, rough, and bumpy circuit, Seewer had to be content with sixth.

Coldenhoff started inside the top-10 and managed to make two impressive passes on Thomas Olsen and Jeremy van Horebeek to finish eighth.

Watson struggled to get comfortable out on the slick ‘one-lined’ circuit. After a difficult timed practice session in which he qualified 23rd, the tall Brit had to try and make it the best of a bad gate pick. Despite the challenge faced, the ‘919’ got off to two decent starts but was barged off the track by another rider in race one and then twisted his ankle in race two. He recouped a few points, finishing 19th and 20th in the two points-paying races.

The next round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place in Madrid, Spain, on Sunday, October 17th.

Jeremy Seewer

4th MXGP Round of France, 35-points

6th MXGP Championship Standings, 344-points

“I was quite close to a podium. I had two really good starts, but I had Jeffrey (Herlings) come somehow into my line and then into a scary straight. I ended up losing some spots to the freight train behind me. So, that was a bit unlucky. Overall, P.3 in moto one was a massive comeback, two good starts and a good timed practice. To sum it up, it was one of my best GPs of the whole year. I am starting to enjoy it again. I had a lot of fun riding my bike today. I am on my way up. I still have energy, and I feel like I am becoming more fresh. There are still plenty of GPs left and I just want to keep moving up and hopefully be back on the podium soon.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

8th MXGP Round of France, 21-points

8th MXGP Championship Standings, 284-points

“I felt pretty good this morning. The times were really close in Timed Practice and I was eighth, which was still good for the start position. In the first race, I got a really good start, but there was a bit a of chaos in front of me with riders changing lines, and then I hit a kicker as well and went down while in fifth position. On a track like this, it’s very difficult to come through the pack, especially with the times so close to each other. In the second race, I wasn’t really feeling it. I stayed way too long behind the riders in front of me. I found some better lines in the end, but only finished eighth. 13-8 are disappointing results. We will work towards Spain.”

Ben Watson

22nd MXGP Round of France, 3-points

11th MXGP Championship Standings, 195-points

“I had a really bad day today. I felt terrible all day, starting from qualifying. That blocked me. I got a good start in race one but was bumped off the track. It was just a battle from the back of the pack, which I couldn’t do anything to get to a decent position. In the second one, I changed a few things on the bike and went completely in the wrong direction, and then I twisted my ankle. So, I really just want to get out of here and regroup for the next one.”