Thunder Valley MX in the Eastern Rocky Mountains Results

The Thunder Valley course always challenges riders on the Pro Motocross series, with the high Colorado elevation and rolling hills of the Eastern Rocky Mountains. Then there are tough ruts, and an uphill start, all of which make a great challenge for the trio of riders competing for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team on their FC250s.

250 MX

RJ Hampshire got taken down as the pack got to the top of the start hill in moto one, but per usual, he was quickly back on his bike and charging. Scored as 19th at the end of lap one, he put in a moto-long charge back to the front and finished in the eighth spot. Though he got a somewhat better start in moto two, the story was nearly the same, as he battled all moto long to get back inside the top ten, with an eventual seventh-place finish, and a ninth overall for the day.



RJ Hampshire: “It was a really frustrating day. I feel awesome on my bike, I just need to get out of the gate. It’s so frustrating having to charge like that and have a couple of crashes and still have a shot there at the end. I’m heading back to Florida, and we’ll be able to practice some starts this week. I’ll figure some things out and we should be better at High Point.”

Jalek Swoll’s day featured more time inside the top ten during each moto, but an eventual tenth at the checkers of each race, resulting in a tenth overall.



Jalek Swoll: “It was kind of a tough day. I lacked a little bit but we’ll have a good week and come back at Mount Morris. I’ve got a few things to focus on and try and be better with next weekend. I don’t feel like speed wise I’m very far off. I’ve just got to get a little better endurance and a little of that sprint pace in the beginning and we’ll be good. Other than results not looking so good I feel like I’m on the right progression.”

Talon Hawkins showed improved speed and consistency in Lakewood, finishing 14th in each moto. That also netted him his best overall finish to date (motocross or Supercross), with a 13th.



Talon Hawkins: “Colorado definitely was an insane one and not what I expected. This place is super-deep and has a lot of deep ruts. It was cool to get my feet wet and ride some ruts again. I ended up with my best finish of the year. I’m pretty happy about that. There’s a lot of good to take away from it. I just need to be better next week and throughout this season. I ended up with a 14-14 for 13th overall. I’m ready to move on and get a little better every weekend.”

Next Event (Round 4): June 17, 2023 – High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Penn.

Round Three Results: Thunder Valley



250 MX Results

1. Hunter Lawrence (Honda) 2-1

2. Justin Cooper (Yamaha) 1-4

3. Levi Kitchen (Yamaha) 5-2

…

9. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 8-7

10. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 10-10

13. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 14-14

450 MX Results

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda) 1-1

2. Aaron Plessinger (KTM) 4-2

3. Cooper Webb (KTM) 2-5



250 MX Rider Point Standings

1. Hunter Lawrence – 137 points

2. Justin Cooper – 121 points

3. Haiden Deegan – 110 points

…

5. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 94 points

13. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 45 points

16. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 25 points



450 MX Rider Point Standings

1. Jett Lawrence – 150 points

2. Dylan Ferrandis – 116 points

3. Cooper Webb – 112 points

…

33. Scott Meshey – 2 points