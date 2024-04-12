Title sponsor of the 42nd running Crestview Construction Southwick National

Crestview Construction Returns as Title Sponsor of Western Massachusetts Storied Southwick National

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (April 9, 2024) – MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., in conjunction with The Wick 338, has announced the return of multi-generational homegrown developer Crestview Inc. as title sponsor of the 42nd running the Crestview Construction Southwick National on June 29 from the hallowed sands of Western Massachusetts’ iconic racetrack. The most unique venue in American motocross has hosted this one-of-a-kind summer tradition for a passionate New England fan base since 1976 and will see the season reach a critical halfway point as Round 5 of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, and Round 22 of the SuperMotocross World Championship Series.

“As a longstanding contributing member within the community in Southwick, The Wick 338 is privileged to partner with another cornerstone of the community in Crestview Inc. to continue the decorated and rich legacy of the Southwick National,” said Rick Johnson, General Manager of The Wick 338. “The LeDuc and Dziengelewski families took on our title role one year ago and helped us achieve one of the track’s most successful events ever. We’re grateful to have their support for another year and are looking forward to another incredible event at such a critical juncture in the season.”

The “moto sandbox,” as The Wick is affectionately referred to, sits in the heart of town, nestled amidst the trees behind Southwick Regional School and Woodland Elementary School. It is the backdrop for the American Legion Post 338, for which the track is named, and boasts a highly technical and greuling serpentine layout that provides one of the most intimate and spirited atmospheres in the sport. It is often considered the toughest test in the championship, guaranteed to push the limits of both riders and motorcycles alike. Because of the unique challenge The Wick presents, the Southwick National is one of the crown jewels of American motocross.

With its central placement on the schedule, Southwick is poised to play a major role in the outcome of each respective championship. Reigning 450 Class Champion and Team Honda HRC rider Jett Lawrence will chase a third straight win in the sand, which dates back to his 250 Class triumph during the 2022 season. In the smaller displacement, Frenchman Tom Vialle will be the division’s lone past winner at The Wick after he piloted his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing ride to a maiden win on U.S. soil last summer to become the third straight international racer to capture a Southwick victory.

Crestview Inc. was established in 1983 by neighbors-turned-friends Bernie LeDuc and John Dziengelewski, after the duo purchased a pair of dump trucks to serve as subcontractors for various companies across Massachusetts and Connecticut. Dziengelewski’s family-owned Crestview Dairy Farm in Southwick served as the company’s original home base and ultimately fostered the business’ name. Eventually, Crestview Construction and Trucking grew with the addition of heavy equipment and an expansion into residential jobs. From there, the company expanded even further into commercial building and infrastructure and is now one of Southwick’s most prominent and highly regarded small businesses. Entering its 41st year of operation, Crestview Inc. is also a multi-generational company as LeDuc’s son, Brian, and Dziengelewski’s son, Aaron, each play large roles within the company and will continue its legacy.

“‘Big John’ [Dziengelewski], the entire Crestview family, and I are thrilled to once again be the title sponsor of the Southwick Pro Motocross National,” said Crestview Inc.’s Brian LeDuc. “The Wick 338 team, led by four generations of the Johnson family, and our Crestview team share common goals and values in bringing the very best racing experience to our small town of Southwick.”

The 2024 Pro Motocross Championship is the centerpiece of the SuperMotocross World Championship, with an 11-round summer schedule that will visit 10 different states from late May through the end of August. The season will kick off on Memorial Day Weekend in Southern California with the Fox Raceway National on Saturday, May 25, from Fox Raceway at Pala.

Tickets are now available for all 11 rounds and can be purchased by visiting www.ProMotocross.com.