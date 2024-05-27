TOP EIGHT FOR KTM WITH CATALAN MOTOGP POINTS GRAB

The Gran Premi de Catalunya brought MotoGP to round six of 21 for 2024 and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing flew around the sunny and warm climes of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to bag a top ten result. Brad Binder classified 8th with the KTM RC16 as Jack Miller suffered a DNF in northeastern Spain.

Binder banishes the memory of his Saturday Sprint fall in Barcelona by taking points in the 24-lap race and nursing usable grip to the checkered flag

Miller concludes a weekend of improved competitiveness around the slick and low grip Catalan asphalt with an unlucky tumble out of action into Turn 10

Jose Antonio Rueda takes his Red Bull KTM Ajo KTM RC4 to the podium after running class-leading lap-times all weekend in Moto3™

Low grip was one of the main concerns in the build-up to the Gran Premi de Catalunya main event on Sunday with teams and riders diligently working on their race set-up and tire choice to tackle the problematic tarmac. The Saturday Sprint provided a taster of the feeling and the unpredictability of the conditions, and the temperatures increased with the extra sunshine on Sunday.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing took to the grid in 4th and 9th after one of their better collective qualification performances. Strong starts for both Brad and Jack meant exciting potential as the pack settled into a rhythm but Miller lost traction into Turn 10 early into the race and his hopes were dashed. Binder hovered on the fringe of the podium fight but had to ease his pace to manage his front rubber. He kept consistent to make sure of 8th and holds the same slot in the championship standings. Jack is 15th in the rankings.

Onto Mugello and where Binder notched the all-time MotoGP top speed record at 366.1kmph. Another fast treat awaits at the Gran Premio d’Italia next weekend.

Brad Binder, 8th: “It was a bit tricky in the race today. We’d been good here all weekend but after six laps in the race the front tire dropped off and in the last few weeks when I’ve ignored that strange feeling then I end-up crashing. So today I needed to be a bit careful and when I felt the limit coming I had to lower the pace. I could not make time on braking and entry and nursing it around meant there were not really moments where I could make pace. A tricky day.”

Jack Miller, DNF: “Obviously extremely disappointed. Let the team down and let myself down. We are trying to be better and stop these silly mistakes. I just trusted the front too much, too early and I tried to carry the corner speed as I had done all weekend but the track conditions were different this weekend. Without warning it disappeared. There was not much I could do. A tough one. It had been nice, running with the boys again, we just need to get that confidence in the front up again. We’ll keep working. It’s a testing time in my career but with the right people around me I know I can right the ship and come back stronger in the races to come.”

Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “A bit of a shame for Jack with an early crash and he didn’t make any strange move. We know the grip is very low here and maybe at the start of the race he didn’t have the pace he wanted and tried to catch the group. No big drama because it had been a good weekend otherwise. Mugello is one of his favorite tracks so let’s see if he can show his real potential there. Brad tried really hard to stay with the leaders and was managing it until the front feeling started to drop and he also didn’t have the best grip from the rear. He controlled what he could and brought the bike home. Let’s try again in Mugello where Pol [Espargaro] will also join us and where we’ll also have the Monday test to work.”

Results MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalunya

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati 40:11.726

2. Jorge Martin (ESP) Ducati +1.740

3. Marc Marquez (ESP) Ducati +10.491

8. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +18.578

13. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 +31.967

DNF. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

DNF. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

World Championship standings MotoGP

1. Jorge Martin (ESP) Ducati, 155 points

2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati, 116

3. Marc Marquez (ESP) Ducati, 114

6. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, 83

8. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 75

15. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 27

17. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, 13

KTM GP Academy

Moto3 formed into a breakaway of 15 riders from the outset of the 18-lap distance. Jose Antonio Rueda survived an early scare on the main straight but quickly latched into the front sector of the leading group. The Spaniard bided his time and launched a powerful attack through the last two laps to seize 3rd place and almost make a challenge for the runner-up spot. A slender half a second split the podium finishers ,and Jose Antonio was able to toast his second career trophy and a repeat of his maiden top three success secured at the same venue in 2023. Xabi Zurutuza raced hard in the second gaggle of riders. The rookie crossed the line in 19th.

Jose Antonio Rueda: “Incredible race. At the beginning I made many overtakes and at the end I was pushing the front. I had to go harder to recover the gap and the last two laps were crazy. I tried for 2nd but couldn’t make it at the end. I have to thank to my team for the work, and also to my family and all my group who are here to support me. I’m really happy.”

In Moto2 Celestino Vietti surged away from the first row for the first time this season and for 21 fascinating laps where the riders had to negotiate the greasy asphalt with Pirelli rubber. The Italian was tussling hard in the mid-top ten until he slipped out of the running at Turn 10 with eight laps to go. Cele remounted but pulled into the pitlane. Teammate Deniz Öncü had to serve a Long Lap for exceeding limits and then had to do the penalty again. The setbacks mean he reached the flag in 20th.

Results Moto3 Grand Prix of Catalunya

1. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO 32:25.084

2. Ivan Ortola (ESP) KTM +0.242

3. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.513

4. Collin Veijer (NED) Husqvarna +0.560

6. Daniel Holgado (ESP) Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 +3.390

8. Jacob Roulstone (AUS) Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 +7.248

14. Joel Esteban (ESP) CFMOTO +8.160

15. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) Husqvarna +20.335

19. Xabi Zurutuza (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +22.327

World Championship standings Moto3

1. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO, 118 points

2. Daniel Holgado (ESP) Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, 104

3. Collin Veijer (NED) Husqvarna, 75

6. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP), Red Bull KTM Ajo, 44

11. Joel Esteban (ESP) CFMOTO, 35

12. Jacob Roulstone (AUS) Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, 35

13. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) Husqvarna, 31

22. Xabi Zurutuza (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo, 3

Results Moto2 Grand Prix of Catalunya

1. Ai Ogura (JPN) 36:33.540

2. Sergio Garcia (ESP) +3.816

3. Jake Dixon (GBR) CFMOTO +9.186

5. Senna Agius (AUS) Husqvarna +12.593

15. Darryn Binder (RSA) Husqvarna +24.747

20. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Ajo +38.590

DNF. Celestino Vietti (ITA) Red Bull KTM Ajo

DNF. Izan Guevara (ESP) CFMOTO

World Championship standings Moto2

1. Sergio Garcia (ESP), 109 points

2. Joe Roberts (USA), 89

3. Ai Ogura (JPN), 88

12. Celestino Vietti (ITA) Red Bull KTM Ajo, 29

15. Jake Dixon (GBR) CFMOTO, 16

16. Senna Agius (AUS) Husqvarna, 16

19. Izan Guevara (ESP) CFMOTO, 10

22. Darryn Binder (RSA) Husqvarna, 4

23. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Ajo, 3