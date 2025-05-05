Top-five result at Powerline Park GNCC earned by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Craig DeLong

Treacherous conditions at Round 6 of the 2025 Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) at the Powerline Park round marked a challenging weekend out for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammates Craig DeLong and Korie Steede, with DeLong placing fifth in the XC1 Open Pro Class, and Steede salvaging P7 in WXC.

The skies would open up in preparation for the Powerline Park GNCC, with riders faced with ultra-slick, muddy conditions throughout the two and a half hour long race on Sunday. For DeLong, charging from the rear of the field to fifth was a solid result, however, the Husqvarna FX 350 rider is looking for more at the next round.

commented DeLong. "I had a pretty bad start that left me in the back of the pack. I was there for the first two laps until I got into my groove and started to make some passes. I was on the rear tire of fourth place at the end there, but wasn't able to make the move. It was a solid day and, for sure, we're targeting more at the next one." "Not a bad day, all things considered,"

For WXC Class title contender Steede, racing to a seventh-place during a difficult day of action was enough to keep her in championship contention onboard the Husqvarna FC 250, as she sets her sights on returning to the podium at the next round in Indiana later this month.

“It was a bummer to end the day as we did with an unfortunate drama,” Steede said. “Big thank you to the team for getting me to the finish line to score a few points, we’ll come back strong at the next one and get back toward the podium.”

XC1 Open Pro Class Results

1. Steward Baylor, Kawasaki

2. Jordan Ashburn, GASGAS

3. Liam Draper, Yamaha

5. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

6. Ben Kelley, KTM

WXC Class Results

1. Rachael Archer, Kawasaki

2. Shelby Turner, GASGAS

3. Tayla Jones, Honda

7. Korie Steede, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

