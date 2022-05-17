Top-five streak alive in 2022 AMA National Grand Prix Championship Delta Utah

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Austin Walton kept his top-five streak alive in the 2022 AMA National Grand Prix Championship with a solid fourth at Round 6 in Delta, Utah.

Coming off a season-best runner-up finish at the previous round, Walton lined up at the Bunker Hill MX GP with his sights set on the top spot. He didn’t get the best jump off the line but he quickly charged his way into second after the motocross track. Maintaining a fast pace through the earlier laps, Walton kept himself within striking distance of the leaders up to the halfway point, eventually settling into the third-place battle for the remainder of the race. With a big charge in the final two laps, Walton fought back to land only six seconds away from a podium finish in fourth.

“I got off to a not-great start but I worked my way into second place and I was able to stay there for 45 minutes,” Walton said. “I was riding good and had some fast lap times but I seemed to hit a wall halfway through. I started to pick my pace up and work towards Cole but I just didn’t have enough in the tank to get into third. Fourth isn’t where I’d like to be but I just have to keep chipping away and making some progress each time.”

Next Round (7): Preston, Idaho – August 20, 2022

Pro Results

1. Dante Oliveira (KTM)

2. Chance Hymas (HON)

3. Cole Martinez (HON)

4. Austin Walton – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Pro Championship Standings

1. Dante Oliveira – 162 points

2. Cole Martinez – 148 points

3. Austin Walton – 127 points