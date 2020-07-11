Total surprise as WorldSBK rider quits famous team

Varese, July 10 2020 – MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. had no knowledge of the rider Randy Krummenacher’s decision to terminate his contract with MVRC S.r.l. after only competing in the first race of the 2020 Supersport World Championship.

It being understood that this decision comes as a total surprise to MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., who learned about it through the media. MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. points out that MVRC S.r.l. is a completely independent company which participates in the Supersport World Championship as a private external team. This apparently sudden decision by the rider was completely unexpected as the company had received no prior warning signs about a possible contentious situation from either Krummenacher nor from the MVRC team.

Following the very encouraging results obtained during the first race of the 2020 World Supersport Championship in Phillip Island, with a front row position on the race’s starting grid, as well as a second place finish by Raffaele De Rosa in the race, MV Agusta was entirely satisfied with the performance and competitiveness of the F3 Supersport bike. Since its inception the F3 Supersport project has brought MV Agusta several vice-World-Championship titles and numerous race wins and podium finishes.

Due to the fact that MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. has no direct contractual relationship with the rider, we will start a comprehensive investigation concerning this matter and reserve any and all rights to take all proper legal actions to protect our brand image and reputation.