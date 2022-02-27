Triple Crown Texas Victory Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Championship

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac returned to the top, scoring his second-consecutive Triple Crown victory of the season with a 3-2-2 result last night at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. His third win of the season helped strengthen his points lead in the hotly contested Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Championship. Dylan Ferrandis once again showed resolve, coming back from adversity to end a wild night of racing in seventh with a 9-5-8 score.
Tomac topped the timesheets in qualifying, setting the fastest lap in the final moments of the second qualifying session. In the first main event of the evening, he didn’t get the start he was hoping for and was 15th after the first lap. The points leader put his head down and charged his way back to an impressive third-place finish. Tomac got a much better start in the second main and was fighting up front in third. It was a great battle with his title rival, and he ultimately took the runner-up spot to put the Colorado rider in a good position to take the overall win.
In the final main event, Tomac got an even better start off the gate, narrowly missing the holeshot but claiming the lead early. He kept pushing but ultimately was passed by his championship rival after the halfway point. Although the runner-up position was all he needed to secure the overall win, Tomac stayed on his rear wheel waiting to strike but ultimately crossed the line second to take the top spot on the podium. Another great performance in the challenging three-race format helped expand his lead in the championship to six points as the series approaches the halfway point.
His teammate Ferrandis also had a good start to the day, qualifying fourth, and then got a decent start in the first main event in ninth. The Frenchman made his way forward and battled for sixth but came together with another rider at the halfway mark and found himself 12th. He then put his head down to salvage a ninth-place result. In the second main, he got another start inside the top 10 and battled to take a top-five finish.
Ferrandis got his best start of the night in the final race, sitting sixth after the first lap and advancing to fifth a couple of laps later. As the race wore on, it was another heated battle for a top-five result, and he exchanged positions. Unfortunately, he found himself on the ground again on Lap 10 but made his way back inside the top 10 to cross the line eighth and end the night seventh overall.
The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team will head to Round 9 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross on Saturday, March 5, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager
“The day went well, and both guys qualified like we’ve been qualifying. Tonight was a Triple Crown, so you have to execute three times, and Eli once again was really good with the three-race format, and he did exactly what he had to do to pull off the win. It was pretty crazy out there, and unfortunately, Dylan got caught up with some other riders and struggled a little bit. We’ll rebound this week, do the best we can with testing and get everybody refocused on Daytona. We look to come out swinging next weekend.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“It was a night of consistency to win the overall. In that first race, it was a big fight back to a podium spot, and I was just charging. Then in the second one, I had a really good battle with Jason (Anderson). We passed each other multiple times, and I ended up finishing second. I took some good momentum into race three, so I knew where we were at and what needed to be done. I had a really good start and felt like I pretty much had the holeshot, but not quite. Then I tried to push and kept going, but Jason got by me. At that point, I was like, ‘I’m going to try and lock on to his rear wheel and maybe try and make a move later on in the race,’ but didn’t quite make it happen. Overall though, it was a good night for us with another win and some more points in the championship.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“I had another good qualifying, but I struggled a bit at the Triple Crown with some crashes and mistakes. The bike was awesome, though, and I look forward to next weekend. We’re going to go back to work and get ready for Daytona.”