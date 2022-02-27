Triple Crown Texas Victory Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Championship

Tomac topped the timesheets in qualifying, setting the fastest lap in the final moments of the second qualifying session. In the first main event of the evening, he didn’t get the start he was hoping for and was 15th after the first lap. The points leader put his head down and charged his way back to an impressive third-place finish. Tomac got a much better start in the second main and was fighting up front in third. It was a great battle with his title rival, and he ultimately took the runner-up spot to put the Colorado rider in a good position to take the overall win.

In the final main event, Tomac got an even better start off the gate, narrowly missing the holeshot but claiming the lead early. He kept pushing but ultimately was passed by his championship rival after the halfway point. Although the runner-up position was all he needed to secure the overall win, Tomac stayed on his rear wheel waiting to strike but ultimately crossed the line second to take the top spot on the podium. Another great performance in the challenging three-race format helped expand his lead in the championship to six points as the series approaches the halfway point.

His teammate Ferrandis also had a good start to the day, qualifying fourth, and then got a decent start in the first main event in ninth. The Frenchman made his way forward and battled for sixth but came together with another rider at the halfway mark and found himself 12th. He then put his head down to salvage a ninth-place result. In the second main, he got another start inside the top 10 and battled to take a top-five finish.

Ferrandis got his best start of the night in the final race, sitting sixth after the first lap and advancing to fifth a couple of laps later. As the race wore on, it was another heated battle for a top-five result, and he exchanged positions. Unfortunately, he found himself on the ground again on Lap 10 but made his way back inside the top 10 to cross the line eighth and end the night seventh overall.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team will head to Round 9 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross on Saturday, March 5, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.