Two New Pirelli novelties for Moto2

· In the Grand Prix of Spain, the first European round of the World Championship, Pirelli will introduce some important innovations concerning the rear tyres for the riders of the Moto2™ class. Starting from Jerez, and for some additional grands prix this year, a new supersoft compound, the SCX, will be allocated. In addition, from the Spanish GP onwards, the soft development solution in specification D0640 becomes the new standard soft SC0. · The new SCX rear in supersoft compound is an even softer option than the SC0, which has so far been the softest compound available to Moto2™ riders. This solution made its debut in 2019 in the FIM Superbike World Championship where it has since been the most popular and used rear. The Moto2™ riders had the opportunity to officially test it for the first time in the tests held in February at Jerez. On that occasion, Aron Canet (Kalex) was the fastest of the tests, lapping in 1’39.552 and improving by more than a second over the previous all-time lap record (1’40.640) that he set in 2023. During the season, the supersoft SCX will be available as an alternative, or in addition to, the medium SC1 for all those GPs that are held on tracks that, due to the characteristics of the asphalt or temperatures, make it possible to use. · Also starting from the Spanish GP, the soft development solution in D0640 specification, immediately appreciated by the Moto2™ riders and successfully used in 2024 in the two rounds held at Misano and in the grand finale in Barcelona (as well as in some WorldSBK rounds), becomes the new rear standard SC0. This step is an integral part of Pirelli’s development programme, which provides the introduction of development solutions to complement those standard options during the season. If, as in this case, the development option demonstrates better performance than the standard one in various races and contexts, the following year it will become the new standard compound. Since these tyres are regularly sold on the market, it is not only the riders of the World and National Championships who benefit from them, but also all amateurs and enthusiasts who choose them for their competitions and track days. Some interesting novelties for Moto2™ arrives at Jerez



“Pirelli arrives at the first European round of this year with a couple of innovations that affect Moto2™. The first is represented by the new SCX rear in supersoft compound which will now become the softest option available to riders in this class. It is not a completely new tyre because we have been successfully using it for years in the Superbike World Championship where it is now the most used rear option during the season. We are therefore talking about a new compound only for the Moto2™ riders, who have already tested it on this track and with excellent results in the February tests, with respect to which Pirelli has a very solid history of data and information. Since it is a very soft compound, it cannot be allocated for all GPs, as much depends on the characteristics of the asphalt and layout of each circuit and also on the temperatures that must not be too low, resulting otherwise in excessive wear of the tyre. The second novelty is represented by the D0640 development solution which, starting from Jerez, becomes the new SC0, replacing the standard soft used so far. This is a normal process that has always been part of our development strategy and our philosophy that allows us to offer, not only to professional riders but also to amateurs and all motorcycle enthusiasts, tyres that are always up-to-date and always able to offer the latest technological innovations that we develop thanks to our participation in the many championships in which we are involved”.