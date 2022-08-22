Two Podium Pittsburgh International Race Complex Ducati Domination

Sunnyvale, Calif., August 21, 2022 – Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) put one hand firmly on the 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship with a measured performance at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex, taking second place behind Yamaha’s Rocco Landers on Saturday before romping home to the race two victory Sunday.



The Californian’s title advantage stays at 76 points coming into the penultimate round at New Jersey Motorsports Park on September 9-11, meaning he only needs to finish race one with 75 points or more in hand over the second place rider to claim the title.



Herrin, however, isn’t getting carried away with the possibility of another championship, noting he perhaps took it too cautiously over the last two rounds to protect his points lead. The former MotoAmerica Superbike and Stock 1000 Champion will thus ride to win in New Jersey, and let the points take care of themselves.



2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship Standing – Top 5

P1 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 309

P2 – Rocco Landers (Yamaha) 233

P3 – Tyler Scott (Suzuki) 192

P4 – Benjamin Smith (Yamaha) 123

P5 – Kevin Olmedo (Yamaha) 114



Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Ducati – #2): “It was a good weekend for us,” Herrin said. “I’m happy we could win today with some dominance and I’m happy about the weekend. The Ducati V2 is running great, we chose the right tire, and I’m so excited to go to New Jersey and try to clinch the championship.”



Herrin and the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati team will rejoin for the last two rounds of the 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship at New Jersey Motorsports Park on September 9-11.