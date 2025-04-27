VIÑALES SHINES AGAIN AS ALL RED BULL KTMS HIT THE TOP NINE IN SPANISH MOTOGP

MotoGP 2025 – Round 05 of 22, Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, Spain – Race

Jerez was once more a packed and passionate stage for MotoGP and the scene for Red Bull KTM Tech3 Maverick Viñales to again show podium potential. #12 rode to 4th position at the Spanish Grand Prix and the first date of a long European stint of the 2025 calendar as all four KTM RC16s classified in the top nine of the rankings. Elsewhere, Jose Antonio Rueda dominated the Moto3™ Grand Prix with the KTM RC4.

• Maverick Viñales guns away from the second row of the grid and sets an impressive race pace to finish 4th and just 3.5 seconds from victory in Jerez

• Brad Binder steers his season back on track with a decent pull from 13th on the grid to finish 6th and lead teammate Pedro Acosta across the line in 7th

• Enea Bastianini gives KTM four bikes in the top nine with a customary strong Sunday performance to rally up to 9th

• Moto3 honors for Jose Antonio Rueda in for the third time in 2025 as the Spaniard rises to P1 in the championship once more

There are few more familiar and recognizable circuits in modern MotoGP than the 4.4km layout east of Jerez de la Frontera and deep into Andalucia. For 2025, the Spanish Grand Prix welcomed a fence-busting 224,420 attendance (GP total) and typically bright, warm and pleasant racing conditions.

Maverick Viñales (P6 on the grid after Saturday’s Qualification) and Pedro Acosta (P12) attempted their home Grand Prix with the usual level of expectation and scrutiny. As previous winners at Jerez, Brad Binder (P13) and Enea Bastianini (P18) also had cause for optimism at the Spanish mecca for racing.

MotoGP powered into motion for 25 laps and Maverick was immediately into top five reckoning and then consolidated his status after Marc Marquez’s crash. He drew close to the rear wheel of the battle for 2nd and 3rd but couldn’t quite consider a passing move. His 4th place and 13 points represents another encouraging weekend of competitiveness two weeks after he passed the flag in P2 in Qatar. Further behind, Brad Binder diligently worked to win positions from the fifth row and dragged Pedro Acosta with him as the pair maximized their traction and potential. Enea Bastianini – always faster and more capable in the longer Grand Prix distance on Sunday – was again one of the more proactive figures in the race as he bustled through mid-pack to obtain 9th.

The first IRTA mid-season test will take place on Monday at Jerez and will provide more valuable track time for the teams and riders to further hone their 2025 settings. Round six will take place in the historic motorsport environment of Le Mans in two weeks.

Maverick Viñales, 4th and 15th in the championship standings:“I could close to the gap to the guys for the podium but every time I got near it was harder to stop the bike and I was going slower. I would drop back a bit and then get faster and the same thing! It was like a yo-yo. I knew I had to be satisfied with 4th today, which also sounds quite nice. The weekend was positive and we are building up. We had that good base from Qatar and there will be tracks where we have more or less potential and here was a place where I did not expect much: it’s a long time since I’ve been 4th in Jerez, so I’m happy.”

Brad Binder, 6th and 11th in the championship standings: “Much more satisfied with what we managed to do today. We made a big change with the bike and it was turning a lot better, especially with edge grip and I could manage it better. I could push. It’s nice to make a decent recovery. I still need to work on my all-out pace: I’m not fast enough. My consistency was good, I just need that extra speed. I need to find that small extra comfort to be able to push on again.”

Pedro Acosta, 7th and 10th in the championship standings: “We need to improve the first part of the race. There was low grip at the beginning but from lap seven or eight everything started to work and we had the pace of the top group. We could recover a bit. A good feeling. Brad and I were making the same mistakes and having the same issues but I think we were some of the fastest guys at the end of the race. Good overall.”

Enea Bastianini, 9th and 13th in the championship standings: “I can be much more satisfied than in the Sprint race. The pace was closer to the other KTM riders today. My expectations were not too high, starting from 18th. It was difficult and we had some vibration but my entry speed into the slower corners was much better than Saturday, we made another small step.”

Aki Ajo, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “Another positive weekend in a row and more understanding about where we are and how to improve into areas where we’ve had some weakness. The Sprint race on Saturday was not the easiest session but in the grand prix today we made a step forwards, and in different conditions. It’s important that we look at the progress in the last three races and that we are moving in the right direction. We are creating the feeling that our riders need and increasing the trust. Now we look to France.”

Results MotoGP Grand Prix of Spain

1. Alex Marquez (ESP) Ducati 40:56.374

2. Fabio Quartararo (FRA) Yamaha +1.561

3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati +2.217

4. Maverick Viñales (ESP) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +3.678

6. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +8.529

7. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +9.764

9. Enea Bastianini (ITA) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +15.879

World Championship standings MotoGP

1. Alex Marquez (ESP) Ducati, 140 points

2. Marc Marquez (ESP) Ducati, 139

3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati, 120

10. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 33

11. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 32

13. Enea Bastianini (ITA) Red Bull KTM Tech3, 28

15. Maverick Viñales (ESP) Red Bull KTM Tech3, 24

KTM GP Academy

Jose Antonio Rueda was determined to reverse his misfortune from round four in Qatar and set his sights on the top of the Moto3 championship standings for the second time. The Spaniard was just one point away from the distinction coming to his home Grand Prix and was in a resolute mood during Friday and Saturday as he regularly topped the time sheets and set the pace. Rueda flowed into Q2 with the same authority and grabbed his first Pole Position of the season. Alvaro Carpe is a Moto3 rookie in 2025 but the Spaniard has already logged plenty of laps in Jerez and was in the slipstream of his teammate. He started from 5th and the second row.

The race lasted for 19-laps and Rueda led from the outset ahead of a group of three podium runners. He made the break with eight laps to go and crafted a margin that stood at an impressive four seconds. The win signified his third victory and fourth podium from five rounds and pushed him back to the top of the championship standings with a gap of 4 points. Carpe had his hands full in the second group and fought to 8th.

Red Bull KTM Tech3 duo Jacob Roulstone and Valentin Perrone had achieved the team’s best quali performance of 2025 when they slotted into P8 and P10 on the grid respectively on Sunday but both had Long Lap penalties to serve. The Australian and Argentine remained in the search for top ten points and positions. Jacob sealed 9th and Valentin was marginally behind in 10th for the highest classifications for the pair this season. Red Bull KTM Ajo head the Teams Championship and KTM are clear leaders in the Manufacturers’ listing.

Jose Antonio Rueda: “This is incredible: my first victory at my home GP. It’s like a dream. Now I need to enjoy today with all the people and…I don’t know what more to say! Thank you to my family who have supported me all the way and my team who made this possible. That’s it! I’m really happy.”

In Moto2 Deniz Öncü had left the Qatar Grand Prix with a podium trophy and was searching for affirmation of his increased confidence and better feeling at Jerez. The Turk topped FP2 on Saturday and then qualified 6th. The grid placing enabled him to drift into the lead group early into the 21-lap race and he faced a relentless tussle for 5th, which he won for the 11 points. Collin Veijer was 17th on the grid after making it through Q2. Like his teammate, the Dutch rookie also left Jerez with points thanks to a hard-won 14th.

Jerez opened the first of seven rounds in the 2025 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. The KTM-supported popular feeder series develops and promotes some of the most exciting global teenage talent from Argentina to Australia. The collective of 24 riders raced on Saturday afternoon and a close contest was won by 2024 breakout star Brian Uriarte. The field then rounded Jerez on Sunday morning for another 14-lap affair and when Uriarte crashed, Australian Carter Thompson was able to burst ahead of Hakim Danish from Malaysia and Kristian Daniel from the United States. The calendar will see the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in action again at Grands Prix in France, Aragon, Italy, Germany, Austria and San Marino.

Results Moto3 Grand Prix of Spain

1. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP), Red Bull KTM Ajo 33:17.979

2. Angel Piqueras (ESP), KTM +4.334

3. Joel Kelso (AUS), KTM +4.486

8. Alvaro Carpe (ESP), Red Bull KTM Ajo +8.007

9. Jacob Roulstone (AUS), Red Bull KTM Tech3 +21.703

10. Valentin Perrone (ARG) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +21.795

13. Dennis Foggia (ITA) CFMOTO Aspar Team +30.583

DNF. Joel Esteban (ESP) CFMOTO Aspar Team

World Championship standings Moto3

1. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP), Red Bull KTM Ajo 91 points

2. Angel Piqueras (ESP), KTM, 87

3. Joel Kelso (AUS) KTM, 57

6. Alvaro Carpe (ESP), Red Bull KTM Ajo, 43

11. Dennis Foggia (ITA) CFMOTO Aspar Team, 27

17. Maximo Quiles (ESP) CFMOTO Aspar Team, 11

18. Jacob Roulstone (ESP), Red Bull KTM Tech3, 11

24. Valentin Perrone (ARG) Red Bull KTM Tech3, 7

Results Moto2 Grand Prix of Spain

1. Manuel Gonzalez (ESP) 35:30.634

2. Barry Baltus (BEL) +2.256

3. Senna Agius (AUS) +3.781

5. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Ajo +6.390

14. Collin Veijer (NED) Red Bull KTM Ajo +23.062

DNF. Daniel Holgado (ESP) CFMOTO Aspar Team

DNF. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO Aspar Team

World Championship standings Moto2

1. Manuel Gonzalez (ESP), 86 points

2. Aron Canet (ESP), 79

3. Jake Dixon (GBR), 66

6. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Ajo, 37

9. Daniel Holgado (ESP) CFMOTO Aspar Team, 36

16. Collin Veijer (NED) Red Bull KTM Ajo, 11

21. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO Aspar Team, 7