WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE RACING ACTION – FEBRUARY 29th

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 28.

Suzuki action for the final weekend of February centres around the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, USA for round nine of the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship.

The JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki Racing Team enters the race in Georgia with stand-in rider Broc Tickle in the saddle of the RM-Z450 in the main SX category, and Jimmy Decotis aboard the RM-Z250 for the third leg of the 250 East series.

Last weekend at Dallas, Texas, Tickle was forced out with a hand injury after a strong start to his comeback from retirement at Tampa, Florida for round seven, and Decotis was also sidelined with a practice crash.

February 29: Round 9. Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross. Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta. Georgia. USA.