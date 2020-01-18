WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE RACING ACTION – JANUARY 18-19th

January 18, 2020 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE RACING ACTION – JANUARY 18-19th

Team Suzuki Press Office – January 17.

The third weekend of January sees the JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki Team on track for round three of 2020 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, USA.

The event – the second at the Californian venue in three weeks, sees stand-out 250 West series rider Alex Martin on the #26 RM-Z250 in action following his impressive fourth position last weekend in St. Louis.

In New Zealand, Round 2 of the NZ Superbike Championship takes place at Levels International Raceway in Timaru. Following his triple victory at the opening round last weekend, Richie Dibben is aiming for more success aboard his GSX-R600.

