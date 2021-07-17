WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – JULY 17-18TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – July 16.

The third weekend of July kicks off tomorrow with the second round of the 2021 Endurance World Championship at the Circuit do Estoril in Portugal.

Series leaders Yoshimura SERT Motul Suzuki qualified third today aboard their GSX-R1000R for the 12 Hours of Estoril that gets underway at 09:00hrs on Saturday (local time).

The factory team of Gregg Black, Sylvain Guintoli and Xavier Simeon currently hold a 16-point lead in the series.

In America, Round 6 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place at Spring Creek in Millville, where the Twisted Tea/ HEP Motorsports Suzuki riders Max Anstie and Brandon Hartranft are aiming for more strong results aboard their RM-Z450 machinery. Also, BarX/ Chaparral/ ECSTAR Suzuki’s Dilan Schwartz looks for more top-six results aboard his RM-Z250.

July 17: Round 2. 2021 Endurance World Championship. Circuit do Estoril. Estoril. Portugal.

July 17: Round 6. AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Spring Creek. Millville. USA.

