WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – MAY 7TH

May 7, 2022

ASX-16-Brandon Hartranft-5

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 7.

The second weekend in May sees the final round of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Championship taking place in America.

Suzuki riders will be on track for qualifying and racing for the 17th round at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance riders Brandon Hartranft and Justin Bogle are onboard the RM-Z450 machinery, while the 250 class features all East and West Coast series riders in this final showdown on their Bar X/ Chaparral RM-Z250 race bikes.

May 7: Round 17. Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Rice-Eccles Stadium. Salt Lake City. Utah. USA.

