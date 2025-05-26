Windy UK MotoGP as Rueda wins in Moto3 again against the odds

The UKGP ended on a feeling of resurgence for Red Bull KTM teams as Pedro Acosta gunned his KTM RC16 to 6th position at a windy, cool and changeable Silverstone for the seventh round of 2025 MotoGP. The Spaniard collected 10 points after a determined comeback from 14th on the grid. An entertaining Moto3™ outing ended with Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Jose Antonio Rueda starring in a last-to-first charge for win #5 of 2025.

Pedro Acosta earned his fifth top ten result of 2025 and shows his best speed of the weekend across the complex and long Silverstone layout

Maverick Viñales launched from 18th on the grid, and after gaining a clutch of positions the Spaniard crossed the line in 12th

Brad Binder and Enea Bastianini endured a tough time in qualification and had to be resilient to classify 14th and 17th in England

Jose Antonio Rueda rushed to a sensational fifth victory in Moto3 this season despite having to start from the back of the grid. Red Bull KTM Ajo teammate Alvaro Carpe takes a top five result

The 5.9km length and 18 corners of Silverstone was complicated further for 20 long laps of the United Kingdom Grand Prix. Late spring British weather varied between heavy showers in the morning to blue skies and fluctuating temperatures. MotoGP warm-up was run on a wet track but the gusts helped to dry the course.

All four KTM RC16 riders had to opt for the best tire choice to cope with the (normally) high consumption at Silverstone. They also had to throttle hard to obtain positions on the first laps while preserving optimum grip for the full distance.

Pedro Acosta made the most progress. He surged up to the battle for 5th but then missed the necessary traction on acceleration to enter a close podium tussle. Maverick Viñales, Brad Binder and Enea Bastianini had their own adventures with varying levels of effective feedback from the rubber. Viñales persevered until the edge of the top ten, finishing 12th. Binder was 15th and he at least secured the final point. Bastianini had to complete a Long Lap penalty for an infraction at the last race in Le Mans and spent the race trying to catch-up the rest of the pack.

MotoGP heads back to Spain for the second time this season and into the weave of corners and speed that is the MotorLand Aragon circuit for the Grand Prix of Aragon in two weeks.

Pedro Acosta, 6th and 9th in the championship standings: “A good race after all but a bit exasperated because we are losing a lot of grip. When you have the pace and you cannot overtake then it’s frustrating. I did overtake a lot of people at the start, even though it was messy! We have to improve and for Aragon we will also have a test which is important.”

Maverick Viñales, 12th and 12th in the championship standings:“A lot of issues this weekend and not much luck. I had the rhythm to be fighting in the top five but starting in 18th means a lot more fighting and in only a few laps I lose six-seven seconds and that’s the race. This track is very unique and grip on corner exit is not our strength: you need it here. We need to forget this track and concentrate on Aragon now because this was not our potential here. I have faith in the bike we have – In Le Mans and Jerez we were quite fast – and we must improve the details.”

Brad Binder, 14th and 14th in the championship standings: “A tough weekend for us here in Silverstone. Qualifying was difficult, we didn’t finish the Sprint and the race today was also tough. I got a good start before the red flag and didn’t on the second start. I struggled with confidence and to know where I could push and where I couldn’t. As soon as I started to feel OK then I would have some ‘moments’. It’s hard at the moment. We need to figure things out a little bit and step-up for Aragon.”

Enea Bastianini, 17th and 15th in the championship standings: “A very complicated day for me today. I tried to do something on the bike but it was impossible for me to push. A frustrating race and I just wanted to finish. The Long Lap didn’t help to stay with the group but I also had the front device locked for the whole first lap. Nothing more to say!”

Aki Ajo, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “This was a challenging week, generally, and fortunately today showed us more light at the end of the tunnel and we were more competitive. We were happy with the performance in the second half of the race and for Pedro’s progress, which was positive. It is clear that we need to improve with the new tire for Quali but also the start of the races. When the grip level is low, like it was here, then we struggled more than other races. But, we had clear information about what to improve. We have to be openminded about Aragon and the test will be good to make more laps and to go forwards.”

Results MotoGP Grand Prix of United Kingdom

1. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) Aprilia 38:16.037

2. Johann Zarco (FRA) Honda +4.088

3. Marc Marquez (ESP) Ducati +5.929

6. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +7.109

12. Maverick Viñales (ESP) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +11.318

14. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +16.262

17. Enea Bastianini (ITA) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +38.225

World Championship standings MotoGP

1. Marc Marquez (ESP) Ducati, 196 points

2. Alex Marquez (ESP) Ducati, 172

3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati, 124

9. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 58

12. Maverick Viñales (ESP) Red Bull KTM Tech3, 44

14. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 33

15. Enea Bastianini (ITA) Red Bull KTM Tech3, 31



KTM GP Academy

The UK Grand Prix had a timetable shake-up, and Moto2 opened the program on Sunday morning at Silverstone while Moto3 concluded the show. Alvaro Carpe began the 17-lap Moto3 chase from P1 on his KTM RC4 after a dominant practice and qualification run. Red Bull KTM Ajo teammate Jose Antonio Rueda should have been alongside his countryman but a second Pole Position for the championship leader was scrubbed for a back-of-the-grid demotion on Saturday evening due to slow riding during the sessions. Red Bull KTM Tech3 duo Valentin Perrone and Jacob Roulstone set-off from the third and fifth rows of the grid.

Moto3 funneled into a large lead group as the pack tried to cut through the wind and around a technical course that allowed riders to make the difference. Rueda was on a mission and barreled through the masses. The 19-year-old caught and passed his way from 26th up until contention for the win and then sliced past Max Quiles to toast his third consecutive win by less than five hundredths of a second. Rueda has been on the podium at all but one GP this year (he retired from the round in Qatar with a technical problem) and now has a large 54-point advantage in the series, with Red Bull KTM Ajo and KTM both also P1 in the respective Teams and Constructors standings.

Less than two seconds cover the top nine riders at Silverstone with Carpe in a strong 4th, Perrone an excellent 5th and Roulstone faring well to gather points in 13th.

Jose Antonio Rueda: “I’m really happy with the work we did and we found the set-up to go for the win in this race. When I arrived to the lead group I said to myself that I needed to push in those last laps. They were crazy! I went on the limit to make a better pace. I’m very happy and I want to say thanks to the team. This race was incredible.”

In Moto2 Deniz Öncü ran alone for Red Bull KTM Ajo in the wake of teammate Collin Veijer’s training injury and surgery on his right arm in the Netherlands prior to the Grand Prix. The Turk could manage 19th place and holds 11th in the championship.

Results Moto3 Grand Prix of United Kingdom

1. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP), Red Bull KTM Ajo 32:58.943

2. Maximo Quiles (ESP) CFMOTO Aspar Team +0.046

3. Luca Lunetta (ITA), Honda +0.908

4. Alvaro Carpe (ESP), Red Bull KTM Ajo +1.071

5. Valentin Perrone (ARG) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +1.176

13. Jacob Roulstone (AUS), Red Bull KTM Tech3 +6.626

DNF. Dennis Foggia (ITA) CFMOTO Aspar Team

World Championship standings Moto3

1. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP), Red Bull KTM Ajo 141 points

2. Angel Piqueras (ESP), KTM, 87

3. Joel Kelso (AUS) KTM, 77

4. Alvaro Carpe (ESP), Red Bull KTM Ajo, 71

10. Maximo Quiles (ESP) CFMOTO Aspar Team, 40

12. Dennis Foggia (ITA) CFMOTO Aspar Team, 32

16. Valentin Perrone (ARG) Red Bull KTM Tech3, 24

19. Jacob Roulstone (ESP), Red Bull KTM Tech3, 17

Results Moto2 Grand Prix of United Kingdom

1. Senna Agius (AUS) 35:26.390

2. Diogo Moreira (BRA) +0.434

3. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO Aspar Team +0.498

18. Daniel Holgado (ESP) CFMOTO Aspar Team +19.552

19. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Ajo +20.093

World Championship standings Moto2

1. Manuel Gonzalez (ESP), 111 points

2. Aron Canet (ESP), 108

3. Jake Dixon (GBR), 82

11. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Ajo, 37

13. Daniel Holgado (ESP) CFMOTO Aspar Team, 36

15. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO Aspar Team, 28

19. Collin Veijer (NED) Red Bull KTM Ajo, 11