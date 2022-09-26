WorldSBK’s “We Make Excitement” identity revives Barcelona

Razgatlıoğlu and Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK Return to the Podium in Barcelona

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu returned to the podium in Race 2 at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya today, as the Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK team fought back from a challenging weekend at the eighth round of the 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship in Spain.

After losing out on a podium yesterday due to severe tyre degradation, Razgatlıoğlu and his crew shifted gears in terms of their approach to today’s feature-length Race 2. In contrast to the start-to-finish battles that have defined WorldSBK’s “We Make Excitement” identity, Razgatlıoğlu was forced to keep a cool head to conserve his rear tyre and put his #1 Yamaha R1 WorldSBK back “on the box”, biding his time by following rivals Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki), Axel Bassani (Motocorsa) and Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Ducati) for most of the race. The Turkish ace leaves the Catalan Round with progressive results of P5-4-3 and crucial points to retain second position in the Riders’ Championship.

It was a day to forget for teammate Andrea Locatelli, who was unable to convert his excellent fourth-place qualifying into good results today. He was taken out of contention on the opening lap of the Superpole Race by a crashing Iker Lecuona (Honda), and lost the front of his #55 Yamaha R1 WorldSBK into the same corner while pushing to stay with the front group during the fourth lap of Race 2 this afternoon.

Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK is aiming for a winning comeback in Portugal in just another fortnight at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve (Portimão) with the race weekend kicking off on Friday, 7 October.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – SPRC: P4 / Race 2: P3

“Overall a really difficult weekend. Yesterday we started very good but finished the race P5 because we are eating the rear tyre too much… I tried to race with Alvaro, this is normal, but this lap-time was too much for the tyre life. Today, my plan was just to follow Johnny, Bassani and Rinaldi, because I know we cannot race Alvaro here, I remember from yesterday! I just keep the rear tyre because I understand first position is not possible this race and I focus on trying for the podium. I am happy because again we are there. Not a normal weekend for us, but anyway, we take good points and keep P2 in the championship. In Portimão I think we are fighting for the win again but we will see, we have many races left and I want to win as many as possible!”

Andrea Locatelli – SPRC: P21 / Race 2: P16

“Another difficult day for us, I start well immediately in Race 2 and was in a good position on the fourth lap, in P6 or P7. But we were unlucky because in Turn 10, unfortunately I lose the front. It was a shame, because when I restarted, the feeling on the bike was not so bad, plus the rhythm was good. We see now on the data that maybe we could have fought for fifth position and it could have been a nice result. In the end, it was a difficult weekend but also some positive points because we were fast, and this is a good improvement. But, it was a bit unlucky here in Barcelona and now we look forward for Portimão to try to push immediately. The most important point this weekend was to return to being fast and we confirmed this, we will continue working and see for the next race.”

Paul Denning – Team Principal, Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK:

“We expected this event to be the most challenging of the season and we weren’t wrong! That said, the improvements made by the team today and in particular, Toprak’s very careful approach to Race 2 this afternoon, finally netted him and his R1 a well-deserved podium and meant that he maintained second position in the championship. For Loka, it was a case of what might have been. He’s had really good speed and pace all weekend but was unfortunately taken out of the opening lap of the Superpole Race from fourth position – which can happen in racing but is very disappointing – and lost the front on his own at the same corner while pushing to go with the front group in Race 2 this afternoon. There were minimum two top six results on the table for Andrea today and it didn’t happen. We will move forward to Portimão, and look to maximise our potential with both riders there – there is a lot of racing still to do this year!”