YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL LE MANS TROPHY & RACE BIKE PRESENTED TO SUZUKI

Team Suzuki Press Office – July 10.

Yoshimura President Mr Fujio Yoshimura and Mr Yohei Kato, who is the Technical Director of Yoshimura Japan and Yoshimura SERT Motul Team Director, visited the Suzuki HQ in Hamamatsu this week to meet Mr Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President of Suzuki Motor Corporation.

They celebrated the team’s spectacular win at the first round of the 2021 EWC series, the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans last month, by presenting the impressive 24H trophy and a Yoshimura SERT Motul Suzuki GSX-R1000R race bike. The trophy and the machine will be on display in the Suzuki Museum in Hamamatsu alongside an HB Suzuki GS1000R.

This was a flying visit for Yoshimura’s Yohei Kato who had to return to Europe to be with the team for the second round of the Endurance World Championship at Estoril in Portugal on the 17th of July.

Pictured: Mr Toshihiro Suzuki celebrates the Le Mans 24 Heures Motos victory with Mr Fujio Yoshimura and Mr Yohei Kato.