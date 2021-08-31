2021 Northern Talent Cup and Austrian Junior Cup championships Details

KTM RC4 R machinery provided the basis for the skills and speed of Jakub Gurecky and Leo Rammerstorfer to claim the 2021 Northern Talent Cup and Austrian Junior Cup championships respectively. The two series were wrapped for the season last weekend at the Red Bull Ring. Czech 15-year-old Gurecky set the pace in the Northern Talent Cup from the off. He claimed four of the first six races to rush into an early points lead and then resisted the challenges of Rossi Moor and Luciano Lorenz in the second half of the campaign to ace the title with one race remaining in Spielberg. A total of nine podium finishes from fourteen races in a total of seven rounds allowed the teenager to become the first NTC champion by a 33 point margin over Lorenz.

Meanwhile, also in Austria, Rammerstorfer rode to a double win in the last outing of six for the AJC at Red Bull Ring. The teenager weathered the pressure of bringing home the results at the last meeting to earn his status as the country’s leading young racer.

Both the Austrian Junior Cup and Northern Talent Cup flow into the KTM GP Academy: a system and structure implemented by the manufacturer to identify and develop the best talent from the early career stages together with the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup up through Moto3 and Moto2 to one of four Red Bull KTM MotoGP saddles.

Northern Talent Cup Champion Jakub Gurecky: “I’m really happy to have won. I only needed two points at Red Bull Ring to win this championship. This is a very big step for me and my improvement.”

Austrian Junior Cup Champion Leo Rammerstorfer: “I’m very happy that so many of my friends and fans were here to see this. The second race was more relaxed even if the day was quite stressful with Supersport 300 and AJC. I am so happy with the success!”