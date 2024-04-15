KORIE STEEDE TAKES FOURTH WXC PODIUM OF THE YEAR WITH ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong stormed to his best result of the 2024 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at The Old Gray GNCC with a fourth-place result, as teammate Korie Steede claimed a third-place podium in the WXC division.

DeLong came into the weekend in Monterey, Tennessee, with high hopes of redemption following a troubled title defense to date, managing to work his way forward from seventh on lap one to cross the finish P4 by race’s end onboard his Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 350.

admitted DeLong. “It was a new venue for the series, which is always exciting. The weather let it pour on Friday, but actually made today’s conditions pretty much perfect. We’re moving in the right direction with race results, but I’m still not where I want to be. It’s onwards and upwards from here – I’m ready to get to Indiana!” “Today was a brutal one,”“It was a new venue for the series, which is always exciting. The weather let it pour on Friday, but actually made today’s conditions pretty much perfect. We’re moving in the right direction with race results, but I’m still not where I want to be. It’s onwards and upwards from here – I’m ready to get to Indiana!”

XC1 Open Pro Class teammate Trevor Bollinger made a solid start to the race and featured inside the top five toward the beginning, before a crash in the middle stages of the race bumped him back down the order and he eventually took the checkered flag in seventh place for the weekend.

said Bollinger. “Was with the lead group there for a few laps, and I felt good today, the pace came pretty easy. I had a crash mid-race, so I lost two positions and sight of the leaders at that point, but I couldn’t find the pace once I got up and got going. I was comfortable today and felt good seeing the speed up toward the front… We’ll carry the positives into the next one.” “I got off to a good start from the outside, ended up going into the woods about fourth,”“Was with the lead group there for a few laps, and I felt good today, the pace came pretty easy. I had a crash mid-race, so I lost two positions and sight of the leaders at that point, but I couldn’t find the pace once I got up and got going. I was comfortable today and felt good seeing the speed up toward the front… We’ll carry the positives into the next one.”

Steede, meanwhile, delivered her fourth podium of the season in WXC, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider impressing yet again on her way to third in class at The Old Gray GNCC. She’s now ranked fourth in the championship on her Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 250.

XC1 Open Pro Class Results

1. Steward Baylor Jr, KAW

2. Jordan Ashburn, GAS

3. Johnny Girroir, KTM

4. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

7. Trevor Bollinger, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

WXC Class Results

1. Rachael Archer, KAW

2. Shelby Turner, GAS

3. Korie Steede, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

4. Brandy Richards, KTM

Upcoming Offroad Races – April 2024

4/21: U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 4

4/21: National Hare & Hound Championship – Round 4

4/28: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 6

4/28: National Grand Prix Championship – Round 5

4/28: U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 3