2024 KTM Unprecedented Levels of Performance!

Like the 2024 Olympic motto “Faster, higher, stronger”, the 2024 KTM RC range boasts unprecedented levels of performance for street and track while offering uncompromised sports bike aesthetics and nimble handling! RC range has its roots firmly planted on the race track, with undoubtable pedigree, and sharp, striking, READY TO RACE colors to match. The 2024 KTM RC8C and 2024 KTM RC390 in North America even feature new color and graphic updates! The RC200 and RC125 are available outside of North America.

With all-new chassis with improved ergonomics, and all new electronics, the chart topping RC8C exists to fulfill one simple purpose – to stamp orange authority on the starting grid. Limited to only 100 hand-built units, the KTM RC 8C epitomizes a purpose-driven, featherweight racer propelled by a potent 135 Horsepower, 889 cc parallel-twin engine and fitted with the absolute best in race-ready componentry.

Buyers can even book the ultimate handover session at Portimão, Portugal. With the RACE PARTS PACKAGE that consists of all the necessary bits to participate in the most exclusive handover on the planet. This event will include a personalized track setup session, private dinner, meet and greet, an exclusive track day experience with KTM racing royalty, hot laps in a KTM X-BOW race car with KTM Factory Drivers and to top it off, KTM will be unveiling something super-special as a world-exclusive preview of what is to come from the brand for the future. Amazing.

The 2024 KTM RC8C features: Limited to only 100 units worldwide, Hand-built for track use exclusively, Moto2 levels of performance, , Near 1:1 power-to-weight ratio with 135 PS and 142 kg dry weight, Racing exhaust from Akrapovič, Bespoke racing air box and racing air filter, Dedicated 25CrMo4 tubular steel frame, WP APEX PRO COMPONENTS suspension, Race-spec Brembo brake components and Ultra-light aluminum Dymag wheels.

Check out the last 2023 Motorcycle and the newest 2024 Motorcycle Models right here at Total Motorcycle. Reach new highs in motorcycling by reading, using and supporting Total Motorcycle. We support the riding world.

RACE-BRED PERFORMANCE

KTM RC is re-lining up on the starting grid for 2024. With new styling based on KTM’s MotoGP machines, an all-new chassis with improved ergonomics, and all new electronics, the 2024 KTM RC range is truly READY TO RACE.

2024 KTM RC8C

The KTM RC 8C exists to fulfill one simple purpose – to stamp orange authority on the starting grid. Engineered to be a bespoke, no-compromise track weapon, the KTM RC 8C is aimed at a special type of rider who lives with his – or her – elbow on the deck. Limited to only 100 units, this is a true READY TO RACE prototype designed to shatter lap records.

2024 KTM RC390

At the top end of the line-up, the 2024 KTM RC 390 receives two new eye-catching color schemes, with orange-on-blue and orange-on-black options. Both receive striking, signature orange frames, with the orange-on-black getting orange rims.

2024 KTM RC 200 (Selected Countries Only)

The 2024 KTM RC 200 sees two new colorways, with a similar blue/orange motif joining a stealthy, black and white addition reminiscent of the KTM RC 8C liveries, complete with black frames and orange subframes.

2024 KTM RC 125 (Selected Countries Only)

At the entry-level, the 2024 KTM RC 125 brings all-new black-and-orange and blue-and-orange color palettes to the starting grid. Both color options are finished with gloss black wheels and frames, paired with dark-tinted screens to set off the color highlights.

THE 2024 KTM RC 8C IS READY TO BRING LIMITED-EDITION RACING TO THE TRACK

Limited to only 100 hand-built units, the 2024 KTM RC 8C is set to bring unprecedented levels of performance to the track, complete with unmatched READY TO RACE credentials, with true Grand Prix nods of approval.

The KTM RC 8C epitomizes a purpose-driven, featherweight racer propelled by a potent 889 cc parallel-twin engine and fitted with the absolute best in race-ready componentry. This exclusive, track-focused machine, in the most limited numbers ever produced, boasts a bespoke chassis engineered for the circuit, top-of-the-line racing components, and a resolute commitment to the track – embodying the essence of being 100% READY TO RACE.

As with the previous two iterations, the 2024 KTM RC 8C will be available to order exclusively online via a dedicated pre-order portal on KTM, which will go live on 20 March at 15:00 CET. Here prospective buyers will be able to reserve one of the 100 units available by means of a set deposit of 1,000 Euros. A preferred Dealer would also need to be chosen at checkout where customers would like to take delivery of their 2024 KTM RC 8C.

Along with this, buyers can book the ultimate handover session at Portimão, Portugal. This event requires the additional purchase of a mandatory RACE PARTS PACKAGE that consists of all the necessary bits to participate in the most exclusive handover on the planet. This event will include a personalized track setup session, private dinner, meet and greet, an exclusive track day experience with KTM racing royalty, hot laps in a KTM X-BOW race car with KTM Factory Drivers and to top it off, KTM will be unveiling something super-special as a world-exclusive preview of what is to come from the brand for the future.

The 2024 KTM RC 8C boasts Carbon Kevlar bodywork inspired by the KTM RC16, with a 135 Horsepower, 889 cc LC8c DOHC 8-valve parallel twin at its heart. This is all bolted to a purpose-built 25CrMo4 steel tubular frame, enhancing its race-readiness with top-tier WP PRO COMPONENTS and a suite of lightweight elements.

Crafted hand in hand with Krämer Motorcycles, the KTM RC 8C stands as a testament to their collaborative mastery in sculpting a bona fide racing machine. With features like quick-release tank and body panels, lightweight Dymag wheels, and Pirelli race slicks, this track-only motorcycle leaves no doubt about its intended purpose.

Up front, a high-performance 43 mm WP APEX PRO 7543 closed cartridge fork, tailored for track use, delivers unrestricted damping control, catering to the demands of performance-oriented riders and seasoned racers alike. Meanwhile, at the rear, a WP APEX PRO 7746 with a remote preload adjuster ensures precise handling, offering easily tunable high and low-speed compression and rebound settings.

Slowing the 2024 KTM RC 8C down are a set of MotoGP-derived Brembo 19RCS CORSA CORTA radial master brake cylinders orchestrating Brembo Stylema front brake calipers gripping 290 mm fully floating brake discs. A Brembo two-piston caliper paired with a 230 mm fully floating disc handles rear braking duties, reinforced with aluminum rotors and titanium screws for added weight saving.

For comprehensive data acquisition and analysis, the 2024 KTM RC 8C integrates an AIM MXS 1.2 RACE dashboard and data logger with built-in GPS functionality. Displayed on a 5″ TFT screen with continuous data recording capability, riders can harness AIM RaceStudio to scrutinize specific performance metrics, refining their lap times with ultimate precision.

Some notable features and highlights include:

Limited to only 100 units worldwide

Hand-built for track use exclusively

Moto2 levels of performance

Near 1:1 power-to-weight ratio with 135 PS and 142 kg dry weight

Racing exhaust from Akrapovič

Bespoke racing air box and racing air filter

Dedicated 25CrMo4 tubular steel frame

WP APEX PRO COMPONENTS suspension

Race-spec Brembo brake components

Ultra-light aluminum Dymag wheels

KTM UPDATES THE 2024 SUPERSPORT RANGE WITH RACY NEW COLORWAYS

For 2024, KTM will introduce new color and graphic updates across its RC Supersport range, taking inspiration from past prototypes and current Factory Racing color combinations.

The KTM RC range represents the core Supersport model within the KTM lineup, delivering uncompromised sports bike aesthetics, nimble handling, and impressive performance for the street and the track.

For 2024, the range stays unchanged, but introduces new premium hues, taking inspiration from the ultra-focused KTM RC 8C, KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R, and Grand Prix racing team colors.

At the top end of the line-up, the 2024 KTM RC 390 receives two new eye-catching color schemes, with orange-on-blue and orange-on-black options. Both receive striking, signature orange frames, with the orange-on-black getting orange rims.

The market-specific KTM RC 200 sees two new colorways, with a similar blue/orange motif joining a stealthy, black and white addition reminiscent of the KTM RC 8C liveries, complete with black frames and orange subframes.

At the entry-level, the 2024 KTM RC 125 brings all-new black-and-orange and blue-and-orange color palettes to the starting grid. Both color options are finished with gloss black wheels and frames and dark-tinted screens to set off the color highlights.

The 2024 KTM RC range has its roots firmly planted on the race track, with undoubtable pedigree, and sharp, striking, READY TO RACE colors to match.